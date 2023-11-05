Incubus, Wiz Khalifa power first night of SEMA Fest
The annual SEMA show in Las Vegas has drawn some 160,000 conventioneers this week and weekend. Incubus closed the opening night of SEMA Fest; Imagine Dragons are up next
What’s with those thousands of visitors covering Las Vegas Festival Grounds?
Just a convention.
But it’s much more as SEMA Fest has spilled across the event parcel. Incubus closed Friday night’s show on the event’s primary, ZYN Stage. Wiz Khalifa, Third Eye Blind, Bush, Ludacris (who would later drop in on Usher at Dolby Live) and Starcrawler also appeared on that platform.
Imagine Dragons, AJR, Walk the Moon, Struts, Badflower and Renforshort were set to play the main stage on Saturday.
The event blends music and the automotive culture during the annual SEMA show in Las Vegas, which has drawn some 160,000 conventioneers this week and weekend. More than 20 acts have been booked to perform over the two days and nights.
