Incubus, Wiz Khalifa power first night of SEMA Fest

The annual SEMA show in Las Vegas has drawn some 160,000 conventioneers this week and weekend. Incubus closed the opening night of SEMA Fest; Imagine Dragons are up next

Wiz Khalifa performs at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ayron Jones performs at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jarryd Mcniel competes in a Nitro Circus freestyle motocross event at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wiz Khalifa performs at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wiz Khalifa performs at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wiz Khalifa performs at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wiz Khalifa looks to the crowd during a performance at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wiz Khalifa performs at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wiz Khalifa fans look in awe at Wiz Khalifa as he walks on stage at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wiz Khalifa looks to the crowd during a performance at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wiz Khalifa performs at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wiz Khalifa performs at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gavin Rossdale, lead singer of Bush, jumps in the air during a performance at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wiz Khalifa looks to the crowd during a performance at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wiz Khalifa adjusts his hat during a performance at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wiz Khalifa performs at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bush fans enjoy Bush’s set at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wiz Khalifa performs at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

James Carter, from top, Jarryd Mcniel, and Keith Sayers perform a series of tricks together during a train run at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gavin Rossdale, lead singer of Bush, performs at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans of Wiz Khalifa enjoy his set at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sports car enthusiasts admire cars at The Vegas Meet car show, a separate SEMA event down the road from the 2023 SEMA Fest, on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sports car enthusiasts admire cars at The Vegas Meet car show, a separate SEMA event down the road from the 2023 SEMA Fest, on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sports car enthusiasts admire cars at The Vegas Meet car show, a separate SEMA event down the road from the 2023 SEMA Fest, on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sports car enthusiasts admire cars at The Vegas Meet car show, a separate SEMA event down the road from the 2023 SEMA Fest, on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sports car enthusiasts admire cars at The Vegas Meet car show, a separate SEMA event down the road from the 2023 SEMA Fest, on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sports car enthusiasts admire trucks at The Vegas Meet car show, a separate SEMA event down the road from the 2023 SEMA Fest, on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

James Carter competes in a Nitro Circus freestyle motocross event at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

James Carter competes in a Nitro Circus freestyle motocross event at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans of Wiz Khalifa enjoy his set at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Keith Sayers, from left, James Carter, Jarryd Mcniel, and Javier Villegas compete in a Nitro Circus event at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Blake Wilkey catches some air during a Hoonigan drifting competition at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gavin Rossdale, lead singer of Bush, performs at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Matthew Jacquette performs as part of the Ayron Jones band at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

What’s with those thousands of visitors covering Las Vegas Festival Grounds?

Just a convention.

But it’s much more as SEMA Fest has spilled across the event parcel. Incubus closed Friday night’s show on the event’s primary, ZYN Stage. Wiz Khalifa, Third Eye Blind, Bush, Ludacris (who would later drop in on Usher at Dolby Live) and Starcrawler also appeared on that platform.

Imagine Dragons, AJR, Walk the Moon, Struts, Badflower and Renforshort were set to play the main stage on Saturday.

The event blends music and the automotive culture during the annual SEMA show in Las Vegas, which has drawn some 160,000 conventioneers this week and weekend. More than 20 acts have been booked to perform over the two days and nights.

