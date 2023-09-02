It’s a Katy Perry-Paris Hilton ‘private’ party at Allegiant Stadium

Paris Hilton said it was “so epic” to open for Katy Perry

Katy Perry can’t stop playing.

The Resorts World Theater headliner and “American Idol” judge performed a private show (if “private” can be applied here) Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

The event was open to Hilton Honors, the hospitality company’s frequent-stay program. About 10,000 Hilton general managers are in town for the Hilton conference. Those folks, and some top-level customers, were reportedly invited to the stadium.

Perry reportedly commands around $2 million for such private concerts. That figure is impressive, matches industry standards and not verified.

The “Waking Up in Vegas” singer performed her “Play” show, judging from social-media posts.

Paris Hilton — that’s DJ Paris Hilton — opened for Perry. The Hilton heiress and performer brought along recording artists Sza and Jax, flying them to and from the event on her private jet (again, based on social media, which showed them all on Hilton’s private jet).

From Hilton’s IG feed, showing her posing with Perry on the stadium floor: “What an iconic night opening for the one an only @KatyPerry at the @AllegiantStadium. So epic to be performing at the same venue where the Super Bowl will be held!” Hilton tagged Sia and Jax “there to support me!”

Perry resumes “Play” Oct. 4. Ten dates remain until she and her assortment of dancing mushrooms, Ratso (voiced by Harvey Fierstein) and her giant orange commode haul out for good.

