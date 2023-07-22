Jamie Foxx hits Vegas after being ‘through hell and back’

Jamie Foxx was out of the spotlight for months with an undisclosed illness prior to resuming his role with Bet MGM

FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

We’re tempted to say you can bet on Jamie Foxx’s recovery from a health scare. But he’s already saying it.

The Academy Award-winning actor was in Vegas last week on a promotional run for the Bet MGM wagering app. This was just ahead of an video message where Foxx said, “I’ve been to hell and back,” in his first public statement since April 12.

Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, said said at that time April 12, 2023, the “Ray” actor had been hospitalized after an unspecified medical emergency, but he was recovering.

Thankful for my @BetMGM family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon 🦊 pic.twitter.com/btkMbPZ2xQ — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) July 20, 2023

Foxx has been the lead celeb spokesman and face of the Bet MGM brand and app since the fall of 2020. But he had not made any public appearances since his illness was disclosed.

On Friday, Foxx was in fact the picture of health as he posted a photo on social media of himself on a gold, F1-style race car, seated next to a racing helmet reading THE KING OF SPORTSBOOKS and wearing a righteous black suit.

“Thankful for my @betMGM family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon,” Foxx posted. The opening of the NFL season and the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix would be two big things.

Foxx issued his public statement Saturday morning.

“I know a lot of people have been waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man,” Foxx said in the video clip. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes (pause) running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

We have one verified Foxx sighting from Thursday, as he and a group of a half-dozen took in “Mystere” at Treasure Island. Foxx sat in the back the lower section and did not post for photos or interact with any of the cast. He and the group reportedly slipped in when the show started, and slipped out as it closed, which big stars often do.

