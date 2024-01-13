Joey Chestnut ‘really nervous’ ahead of bagel eating contest in Las Vegas

Joey Chestnut faces off against defending champion Geoff Esper in the Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship in Las Vegas.

Top-ranked competitive eater Joey Chestnut faces off against second-ranked, defending champion Geoff Esper in the second Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at Siegel’s Bagelmania, 252 Convention Center Drive.

Chestnut is a champion eater of hot dogs, shrimp cocktails and burritos. But bagels are largely foreign to him.

“I’ve never done bagel. I’m actually really nervous,” Chestnut said Friday in an interview at Bagelmania. “I tasted a couple here yesterday, and they’re way different than the ones I practice with.”

Practice?

“A lot of competitive eating is building a tolerance for the food,” Chestnut explained. “Getting our technique down, how many bites to swallow, like that.”

Chestnut was recovering from a serious leg injury in a hillside fall in 2021 and did not compete last year. Esper dominated, heating 17.75 bagels (with cream cheese) in eight minutes. Nick Wehry was second with 14.75, Miki Sudo (the No. 1-ranked female in the world) was third with 12.75.

Top prize is $10,000. And, guest who attend receive a commemorative T-shirt. As someone far wiser than I once said, “The guys get shirts! That’s just! The way! It is!” Please know this reference.

