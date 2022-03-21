Kanye West isn’t in for a Grand Grammy expeience

Kanye West’s online activity has led Grammys officials to nix him from the April 3 show at MGM Grand.

The Grammys are going to need to succeed on the Strip without Kanye West.

The show’s first performance in Las Vegas will not include West. The mercurial rap superstar was informed late Friday he was prohibited from performing during the ceremony despite his five nominations, including Album of the Year for “Donda.”

Grammys officials have reportedly acted on West’s recent “concerning online activity” as the reason he will not be performing at the April 3 show at MGM Grand Garden. The show is set to air live on CBS at 5 p.m. from the Grand Garden. The show also is available to livestream and on-demand on Paramount+

The Blast originally reported West’s ban from the show, with the rapper’s reps confirming its accuracy to multiple media outlets. The Blast further reported, “Our sources say Kanye’s team isn’t surprised by the decision.” The move was made in the wake of West’s temporary banishment from Instagram after he used a racial slur in a post directed at “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.

That post has been deleted, but West’s IG account was shut down and he has not been allowed to post, DM or comment on the platform (at this writing, West’s page shows 15.7 million followers, more than 7,400 “following” and no posts).

Noah is also host of this year’s Grammy Awards. During “The Daily Show,” the comedian weighed in on West’s public feud with ex-wife Kim Kardashian and “SNL” cast member Pete Davidson.

Noah accused West of “harassing” Kardashian on social media and in text, commenting in Tuesday’s show, “What she is going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave,” Noah said in part during his Comedy Central show on Tuesday.

“What we’re seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her.”

Noah is also a Strip headliner, most recently at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. He previously appeared in the Aces of Comedy Series at the Mirage.

West was not among the list of performers for the Las Vegas show announced by the Grammys on Tuesday. The first burst of names includes Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo. There are also unconfirmed reports that Silk Sonic will perform its ode to Las Vegas, “777,” during the show. The retro R&B/funk production is in residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

This really is Ludacris

50 Cent and Ludacris graced Drai’s Nighclub on Friday and Saturday. Ludacris played the Drai’s Live stage on Friday, a full show seasoned with “My Chick Bad” and “How Low.” Ludacris played the first show of the year at Drai’s Beachclub on Saturday, rolling out “What’s Your Fantasy” and “Act a Fool.”

50 Cent headlined is first show of the year Saturday at Drai’s Nightclub, animating the venue with “Disco Inferno” and “In Da Club.”

Drai’s Beachclub is now open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through April and will open daily starting in May.

What we have learned …

— “Mad Apple” at New York-New York has an extreme-dunk team. As in, dunking basketballs. That crew was part of the St. Baldrick’s shave-a-thon on Sunday at Brooklyn Bridge at Nine Fine Irishmen.

Under the name Acro Dunkers, the guys are Raymond Butler, Balint Hiszar and Levente Pal. That act is one of six in rotation for the new Cirque show set to open for previews on May 12. Ah, and Butler agreed to shave his head for the charity.

— Reckless in Vegas is making some noise (as is common) about a residency in Las Vegas. Michael Shapiro’s three-man band rocks up classic-Vegas tunes. RiV most recently joined Kelly Clinton-Holmes’ show Friday night at Stirling Club. The show marked the first time ever at the regal club that a Led Zeppelin song was performed. “Whole Lotta Love” mashed with “The Beat Goes On.”

Cool Hang Alert

The music of Chicago (the band) is paired with the pizza of Chicago this week at Monday’s Dark at The Space. “Deep Dish & Crime” is the title, kicking off at 8 p.m. We anticipate horns, and even some band choreography.

