‘Save the biscuits!’ Flavor Flav kicks off new show, backs restaurant chain

Flavor Flav, left, and John Mayer convene for pics at the launch of SiriusXM Studio at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Whether it’s a water polo team, an order of surf-and-turf or a basket of cheddar biscuits, Flavor Flav will support it.

“We’re here to save Red Lobster,” Flav said Wednesday during a SiriusXM Studio Studio at Wynn Las Vegas event. “Save all the biscuits. Save all the lobster.”

Flav dropped in to Red Lobster on Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue last week, ordering the entire menu for himself and his family. Flav posted a video of the spread on Instagram last week. The Orlando-based, fast-food chain has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

“I’ve got a lot of nostalgia for Red Lobster,” Flav said just outside the studio, where John Mayer was hosting the premiere of his SiriusXM show. “I’ve been going there since 1986.”

Specifically, Flav loves the Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Similarly, Floyd “Money” Mayweather is also a fan of that particular Red Lobster outpost.

Flav was holding forth at the formal debut of the new SiriusXM studios at Wynn. His “Flavor of the Week” show premieres Monday on LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Radio Channel 43. Ice Cube is Flav’s first guest.

“Every single week, you’re going to have a different flavor of the week,” Flav said. “I’ve got some real cool guests, starting with my boy Ice Cube. I can’t wait for you guys to hear this. Who would have thought? I’ve survived, and now I’m a radio star.”

Mayer launched his “Life with John Mayer” show on Channel 14. He and Flav chatted during Mayer’s break, hugged and exchanged cell numbers. The friendship has advanced. Mayer of course is in the midst of Dead & Company’s “Dead Forever” rock production at the Sphere.

Always aware of the NBA season, Flav donned a signed, game-worn Jrue Holiday Boston Celtics road jersey.

Flav has also taken the lead for a fundraising effort for the U.S. Olympic women’s water polo team. Last month, he pledged to help back the team’s effort to extend its gold-medal run at the Paris Olympics. Maggie Steffens led the Americans to a third straight Olympic title in Tokyo in 2021. But Stevens posted that the team still needs support to make it back to the Games.

“I’m helping out however I can,” Flav said, then recited the title of Public Enemy’s latest single. “I’m everywhere, man.”

