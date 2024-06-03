New Las Vegas Strip studio presents John Mayer, Flavor Flav

John Mayer performs onstage during Keep Memory Alive Hosts Star-Studded Lineup At 26th Annual Power Of Love Gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

John Mayer is shown during Dead & Company's opening night at the Sphere on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Flavor Flav shows off his jewelry during an NBA Summer League game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flavor Flav is hosting a new show, all about his career, on SiriusXM. (Medium Rare)

Sammy Hagar and John Mayer attend a ceremony honoring Hagar with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Flavor Flav shows off his bling on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The NFL Super Bowl 58 football game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A look at the Vegas-inspired SiriusXM Studio at Wynn Las Vegas, the stage for John Mayer's new show and a broadcast hosted by Flavor Flav. (SiriusXM)

It’s the John Mayer and Flavor Flav show at Wynn. Make that, shows.

Mayer’s “Life With John Mayer” is christening the new SiriusXM broadcast studio at the resort. Mayer premiers his show Wednesday on SiriusXM channel 14. Performing with Dead & Company at the Sphere through August, the guitar star will take calls from listeners nationwide and also perform some of his favorites live from the studio.

Flav is premiering “Flavor Flav’s Flavor of the Week” on June 10. The show airs weekly on LL Cool J’s hip-hop classic Rock The Bells Radio channel 43. Flav, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, will spin tracks from his favorite classic hip-hop artists and share stories from his Public Enemy career, and also his vibrant reality-TV days.

Flav has been brandishing plans for a Vegas broadcast show for years.

“I started my music career on the radio as DJ MC Flavor,” Flav said in a statement. “That was the beginning of both Flavor Flav and Public Enemy. I did things that had never been done and have never been duplicated since. It’s been some years since I’ve hosted a radio show. I’m so excited to team up with SiriusXM to bring y’all a new Flavor and the ‘Flavor of the Week’ show packed with all the Flavor! Let’s make some history!!”

Las Vegas is a fitting home for SiriusXM, which is expanding across North America. The roster of shows emanating from Vegas showcases music, comedy and news.

Mad Dog Sports Radio host J.T. the Brick; Shannon Gunz, host of Ozzy’s Boneyard along with SiriusXM’s Octane and Turbo channels; and celebrated rock broadcaster Eddie Trunk, host of SiriusXM’s Faction Talk, Hair Nation and Volume channels are all originating from the Strip.

The SiriusXM Studio at Wynn joins the company’s studios in its headquarters in New York City’s Rockefeller Center; Washington, D.C., West Hollywood, Miami’s South Beach and also a just-established annex in Nashville.

“Las Vegas is a city at the center of the zeitgeist, with major artists, personalities, and sports superstars around every corner – just like you’d see in our SiriusXM studios, and we’re very excited to be opening our new SiriusXM studio in the world class Wynn Las Vegas, right on the Las Vegas Strip,” SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein said in a statement. “Finding a home inside Wynn Las Vegas and putting our state-of-the-art broadcast facility right on the Las Vegas Strip was a perfect match, and we look forward to bringing listeners across the nation right into the action 365 days a year.”

Wynn Chief Operating Officer Brian Gullbrants contributed, “Our collaboration with SiriusXM complements our entertainment offering. The diverse programming and fresh roster of talent visiting the studio will offer listeners from afar a glimpse of the excitement that can only be found at Wynn.”

