Kats: David Copperfield, Mat Franco halting the magic this week

David Copperfield’s crew, and Mat Franco himself, are shutting down because of postivive COVID tests.

Vegas lounge great Ronnie Rose is shown performing at the re-opening party at Stirling Club at Turnberry Place on Dec. 31, 2018. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Magician David Copperfield posing for a photo at his International Museum and Library of the Conjuring Arts. The facility was once home to the Nevada Nuts and Bolts factory, which, at one point, housed the nuts and bolts used for the restoration of the Statue of Liberty. Copperfield purchased the parcel in 1991, eight years after making the statue vanish on national TV. (Homer Anthony Liwag)

David Copperfield loves to share the stories behind the historic artifacts displayed in his International Museum and Library of the Conjuring Arts. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Linq headliner Mat Franco is shown during a taping of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" at Paris Theater on Sunday, November 17, 2019. (Ronda Churchill/ABC Entertainment)

Frank Marino, as the late Joan Rivers, performs his final show in "Legends in Concert" at Tropicana Theater on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas performer, designer and Baobab Stage proprietor Wassa Coulibaly shows off her pandemic fashion line. (Victor Salvador)

Show closings are trickling in, again. The hope from here it doesn’t turn into the tidal wave of March 2020.

Superstar David Copperfield has closed his shows this week, through Friday night, citing multiple COVID cases in his operation at MGM Grand. Copperfield has knocked down a total of eight shows (he runs two shows per night during the week and Sundays), but is due back for his 4 p.m. Saturday matinee.

Word is that Copperfield himself is fine, and just needs to get through this week for his team to return to work.

Linq headliner Mat Franco has closed his shows through Friday, then has a scheduled “dark” through Jan. 17. He has tested positive for COVID, but on Monday said he is feeling OK and has been fully vaxed and boosted.

Las Vegas Philharmonic announced Tuesday that its Spotlight concert scheduled for Thursday at Troesh Studio Theater at the Smith Center is postponed, also due to COVID-19. The ensemble performance is to be rescheduled. The March 3 and April 7 shows are still on the books.

Xavier Mortimer also paused his “Dream Maker” show at The Strat Theater on Sunday and Monday. The headlining magician’s co-star, Allie Sparks, had tested positive for COVID. The show is now on a scheduled break through Jan. 14. Across the city, even producers of shows that have been able to perform are using “luckily” in their updates.

‘Legends’ goes ‘Diva’

Every night will be ladies night for “Legends in Concert” at the Tropicana’s Legends In Concert Theater in 2022.

The longest-running, ongoing production show in Las Vegas is dialing up an offshoot production, “Legendary Divas” starring Frank Marino as Joan Rivers. It will be the production company’s first all-women lineup.

The show opens Feb. 2 with tributes to Cher, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga and Adele. The production’s schedule is open-ended, running 7:30 p.m. daily (dark Tuesdays). Tickets will run $54.99-$104.99 (not including fees), with the onsale date to be announced.

“We are thrilled to return for the fourth season in our namesake theater, at Tropicana Las Vegas,” Brian Brigner, the show’s COO, said in a statement. “This all-new show feels like the ultimate celebration of women.”

The show’s Dion, Elisa Furr, prevailed on the E! competition show “Clash of the Cover Bands” in November, topping Aretha Franklin artist Elaine Gibbs by nailing, “My Heart Will Go On.” Cher will be performed by Lisa McClowry. Tierney Allen, a cancer survivor during COVID, is back as Lady Gaga. Janae Longo takes on the show’s newest female tribute, Adele.

The “Legendary Divas” host is himself a legendary diva. Marino, late of “Divas Las Vegas,” is returning to the “Legends” cast, after saying goodbye (temporarily) in December. With Marino-as-Rivers at the helm, “Legendary Divas” will serve as the only “Legends” show in Las Vegas.

Tropicana has become Tribute Central, with “Legends” notched between “MJ Live” (which opens Feb. 7, moving from The Strat) and Jason Tenner’s Prince homage, Purple Reign.

The new “Legends” show will follow the familiar “Legends” format with a live vocals, a live band, showgirls and backing singers.

The production is the latest partnership of two enduring Vegas entertainment brands. “Legends” opened at Imperial Palace in 1983. Marino opened in “Evening at La Cage” in September 1986, and has since fronted “Divas Las Vegas” at Linq Hotel and finally “Legends,” from August 2019 through last December.

Marino still plans to tour “Divas” this month, and host his “Diva-Licious Drag Brunch” shows at DW Bistro.

“I love, love, love the ‘Legends’ show and the hotel, I’ve been having the best time with them,” Marino said Tuesday. “This is a perfect fit. It’s a marriage I hope never ends.”

King in the house

Elle King is performing where “The King” himself once presided. The singer-songwriter-musician is playing the International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas on March 31, the hotel announced Tuesday. Tickets are onsale 10 a.m. Friday. King earned a pair of Grammy nominations for her top-10 hit, “Ex’s & Oh’s” from her debut album “Love Stuff.” King has also been the opening act for such acts as Train, The Chicks, Heart, Joan Jett, Michael Kiwanuka and Miranda Lambert.

Great Moments in Social Media

Wassa Coulibaly of Baobab Stage and Wassa Boutique at Town Square is showing off her fashions (including a fast-motion clip of her dressing a mannequin) on her @wassaboutique Reels feed. Check it all out. Dazzling stuff.

Cool Hang Alert

Las Vegas lounge icon Ronnie Rose is back for “Home Grown Sunday” at 5 p.m. Sunday (of course) at Gilley’s at Treasure Island. Rose is a stylish showman in many instances. In this particular show, he’s a stylish country artist, and a great one. No cover; chaps optional.

