Katy Perry adds eight ‘Play’ dates to Resorts World run

Katy Perry adds new shows in the fall and has now committed to 21 dates on the Strip.

Katy Perry performs at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry)

Katy Perry performs at Resorts World Las Vegas on March 16, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Katy Perry performs at Resorts World Las Vegas on March 16, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Katy Perry performs at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry)

This “Play” is extending its theater stay.

Katy Perry’s residency at Resorts World Theatre is adding eight dates in October. The specifics are Oct. 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 19, 21 and 22. Those shows are onsale 10 a.m. Monday. Perry announced the new performances Wednesday morning on social media.

Perry is now committed to 21 shows this year on the Strip. “Play’s” previously announced dates are this Friday and Saturday; June 8, 10 and 11; July 29, 30; and Aug. 3 ,5, 6, 10, 12 and 13. Those are on sale now. And on June 8, she is to receive a key to the city of Las Vegas from the Clark County Commission.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.