Kiss sets dates for Zappos Theater residency on the Strip

Kiss is playing a total of a dozen shows opening New Year's Eve weekend at Zappos Theater on the Strip.

Gene Simmons, left, and Paul Stanley of Kiss, perform at The Joint at the Hard Rock hotel-casino in Las Vegas to kick off their residency at the venue Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2014.

Bassist Gene Simmons presents the onstage personality of The Demon as Kiss performs in its "Farewell Tour" June 6, 2000 at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Va. "If you spend your hard-earned money to come to a Kiss show, you deserve bang for your buck. We stand guilty as charged of making a complete spectacle of ourselves," said Simmons. (AP Photo/Wayne Scarberry)

Members of the band Kiss, from left, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Eric Singer attend the premiere of A&E Network's "Biography: KISStory" during the 20th Tribeca Festival at Battery Park on Friday, June 11, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Members of the rock band Kiss, from left, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer, perform at The Joint at the Hard Rock hotel-casino in Las Vegas for the start of their residency Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2014. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the rock band Kiss, from left, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer, perform at The Joint at the Hard Rock hotel-casino in Las Vegas for the start of their residency Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2014. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The nights to rock and roll all night have been set.

The Kiss residency at Zappos Theater opens Dec. 29, 30 and 31. Nine more shows are scheduled Jan. 1, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29; and Feb. 2, 4, 5. Tickets are on sale 10 am. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

The band’s co-founder and bassist, Gene Simmons, announced a Kiss residency this month while announcing a display of his artwork at Animazing Gallery at The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian.

“We’ll be in the middle of a tour and we’ll be nice and greased-up by the time we get there, and it’s going to be a great party,” Simmons said while standing in front of a few of his pieces. “It’s going to be a great show. There will be human sacrifices. Farm animals will not be harmed.”

The band is headlining its “End Of The Road” tour from Aug. 18-Nov. 4, then back on the road April 20. Frequent touring headliners in Las Vegas, Kiss also played a nine-show residency at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel in November 2014.

