Kiss sets dates for Zappos Theater residency on the Strip
Kiss is playing a total of a dozen shows opening New Year’s Eve weekend at Zappos Theater on the Strip.
The nights to rock and roll all night have been set.
The Kiss residency at Zappos Theater opens Dec. 29, 30 and 31. Nine more shows are scheduled Jan. 1, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29; and Feb. 2, 4, 5. Tickets are on sale 10 am. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.
The band’s co-founder and bassist, Gene Simmons, announced a Kiss residency this month while announcing a display of his artwork at Animazing Gallery at The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian.
“We’ll be in the middle of a tour and we’ll be nice and greased-up by the time we get there, and it’s going to be a great party,” Simmons said while standing in front of a few of his pieces. “It’s going to be a great show. There will be human sacrifices. Farm animals will not be harmed.”
The band is headlining its “End Of The Road” tour from Aug. 18-Nov. 4, then back on the road April 20. Frequent touring headliners in Las Vegas, Kiss also played a nine-show residency at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel in November 2014.
