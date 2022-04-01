Lady Gaga back in Vegas for Grammys; Keith Urban among performers

Lady Gaga is expected to draw from her jazz passion during Sunday’s telecasts on CBS.

Lady Gaga arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival at the 75th British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's, in London Sunday, March 13, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Lady Gaga, left, and Liza Minnelli present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The Grammys say, “You didn’t think we’d show up to Vegas without her, did you?” The organization is speaking of Lady Gaga. The pop superstar and award-winning actress is in town for the awards show at MGM Grand Garden.

The announcements did not stop with Gaga. Keith Urban is confirmed by the Recording Academy to perform and present in the show, being broadcast at 5 p.m. Sunday on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ Urban closes his most recent run at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The Grammys announced the latest performers on Friday morning.

But Gaga’s participation was evident Thursday night, when her bandleader, Brian Newman, turned up at Park MGM for the Silk Sonic show at Dolby Live. Newman is Gaga’s bandleader in “Jazz + Piano” at NoMad Live, leading us to believe Gaga’s selection (or medley) will be something in the jazz genre. “J+P” at Dolby Theater and Newman’s “After Dark” at NoMad Library both are back at Park MGM on April 14.

It’s giving… GAGA. ✨ You didn’t think we’d show up to Vegas without her did you? Watch @ladygaga’s performance at the #GRAMMYs, April 3 on @CBS. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/OWdn2Zi7dB — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 1, 2022

Tony Bennett also was reportedly in the early planning for Sunday’s Grammys telecast. It is not known if he will be able to perform, though he is expected to be in the audience. Gaga and Bennett appeared together in August at Radio City Music Hall to honor Bennett’s 95th birthday. That show was to serve as at the final live performance of Bennett’s legendary career.

Gaga also appeared at Sunday’s Academy Awards, drawing widespread praise for her touching interaction with Liza Minnelli as the two awarded the best picture Oscar to “CODA.” As Minnelli struggled with the sheets of paper with the list of nominees, Gaga said, “I got you.” Minnelli answered, “I know.”

