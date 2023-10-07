Lady Gaga is jazzed for ‘24, but what about pop show?

Lady Gaga has said from the Dolby Live stage she wants “Jazz + Piano” to run open-ended.

Lady Gaga is shown during "Jazz + Piano" at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Lady Gaga and conductor Michael Bearden are shown during "Jazz + Piano" at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Bram van den Berg of U2 perform during opening night of U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere on September 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Bram van den Berg of U2 perform during opening night of U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere on September 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is Vic’s Las Vegas. The fine Italian restaurant and jazz hang is in the neighborhood, and also in the Lowden family’s collection of hospitality venues. Joel Frahm Trio, led by the great sax player, is in the room Oct. 13-14.

Club operator Chris Lowden’s latest venture, Stoney’s North Forty at Santa Fe Station, celebrates its grand opening Saturday with an acoustic set from country artist Madeline Merlo. The club is the new home of the 7½-foot-long mirrored armadillo, dubbed Delilah, showcased at Texas Station’s South Padre nightclub.

Proof once more that, even off the Strip, you can find vintage Vegas flair.

More from this scene, and beyond.

Gaga in ‘24

Lady Gaga’s transcendent “Jazz + Piano” show is coming back next spring, we are reliably informed. We say “transcendent” as it covers classic jazz, pop and even rock (the big-band “Paparazzi” chart a leading example). Gaga is reportedly hard-focused on “J+P,” to the point that the return of her pop show — whether it’s “Enigma” or something akin to “Chromatica Ball” tour — is still not definite.

Gaga has said from the stage she wants the show to run, open-ended, telling the Dolby Live crowd last month, “We’re gonna make a contract. Everybody on this stage will be here forever, we’ll do it. I’m not kidding. I make a lot of jokes on this stage. This is not one of them.”

This is the dripping-with-Vegas video from “Even Better Than the Real Thing,” the number where fans are advised to stay seated. The “turbulence” warning. #U2UVSphere ⁦@SphereVegas⁩ #vegas #RJNow pic.twitter.com/ZVeb8gsPvm — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) October 6, 2023

In Thursday’s sold-out finale, she said, “We love you, Las Vegas. We’ll be back. We promise.”

The show is something special. I take heed in the words of my buddy and trumpet virtuoso Danny Falcone, among the Vegas players in Gaga’s orchestra. Falcone posted on FB, and later said in a phone chat, “In my entire career, I have never experienced anything like this. She is truly the most talented singer/entertainer/musician with the most drive and commitment to excellence and growth I’ve ever witnessed.”

Falcone has performed with Celine Dion, Aretha Franklin, Paul Anka, as part of the “Jersey Boys” musical, and as a member of Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns. He is a a member of Vegas entertainment royalty, the son of the late piano master and music director Vincent Falcone.

The elder Falcone, who died in March 2017 worked with many of the greats depicted in Gaga’s “J+P” show, including Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett. As I said to Falcone on Friday, it’s too bad his dad didn’t have the chance to see “Jazz + Piano.”

“I’m sure he would have had a lot to say about this show,” Falcone said, recalling his dad’s lofty standards. “I’m sure he would have loved her, her talent and her passion for this music.”

Use your noodle

Reports out from the U2 show at The Sphere on Thursday night were that security was busting ticket-holders for dancing. This is the “Footloose” conundrum (worth an online search, kids).

The disputes were reported from Section 400, the venue’s upper-most section. This was the result of miscommunication in arena protocols, as there is no formal policy restricting fans’ standing in the venue.

But fans are encouraged to stay out of the aisles during “Even Better Than the Real Thing” and its splashed-with-Vegas video montage. This directive is similar to how airline passengers are told to latch up during turbulence, though it is not a formal venue policy, either.

As for how to deal with when to stand or sit in The Sphere: Use your noodle. If you are the only person up and grooving in a section, disturbing the experience of hundreds of concert-goers, sit down.

Eventually, everyone will be doing the groove during “Beautiful Day.” We call it the “Noodle First, Then Groove” approach. And you don’t need The Sphereoids to enforce it.

Sphere in the future

An informed individual reports Harry Styles is indeed lined up to headline The Sphere, but not for another year or 18 months, because of his scheduling commitments. Phish is said to be a for-sure call. Still hearing unconfirmed, yet persistent, buzz about The Eagles playing at least two shows at the venue during Super Bowl week in February.

General non-admission

A ticketing issue has surfaced for hundreds of general-admission ticket holders for U2’s shows. These are tickets for the floor section closest to the stage (where everyone stands).

For U2’s shows, the GA tickets are entirely non-transferable, available only through Ticketmaster. Some fans have attempted to enter The Sphere with GA tickets they either purchased or were gifted from someone who originally bought them from Ticketmaster.

But such a transfer is not allowed at U2 shows. This restriction is to control the resale of these seats on the secondary market. It is not common, and is the artist’s decision, in place during the entire run of “U2 UV: Achtung Baby.”

Dax action

Dax Shepard and friends – Charlie Curtis, Matthew Collins and Jethro – are scheduled to launch F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend at Club SI with the first live podcast of “Eff Won With DRS” (which stands for Dax Randall Shepard).

A-listers and top personalities join the “Eff Won” team to talk Vegas, F1’s international reach and other topics. Club SI attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the hosts and ask questions to podcast guests.

Sports Illustrated and Authentic Brands Group is hosting Club SI during the duration of the race from its Strip-facing hospitality suite. The race-night party is hosted by Race Night hosted by David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal.

Cool Hang Alert

The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas, among the Coolest Hangs ever, returns 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Myron’s at the Smith Center. Co-founder Keith Thompson emcees and usually has a number or three on the set list. Proceeds go to the TCS Entertainment Community Relief Fund. Go to TheSmithCenter.com for more intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.