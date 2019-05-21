Lady Gaga is looking for staff for her Haus on Las Vegas Strip

Lady Gaga’s Haus of Gaga is looking for sales reps, while the superstar played a corporate gig Monday at Mandalay Bay.

Lady Gaga is shown performing at a private show for Amway's 60th anniversary convention on Monday, May 20, 2019. (@Always_Lady_Gaga Instagram)

A display case is shown at the under-construction Haus of Gaga at Park Theater at Park MGM on May 19, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The entrance of the under-construction Haus of Gaga at Park Theater at Park MGM on May 19, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Lady Gaga is seeking a staff to watch over her new Haus.

Haus of Gaga officially is set to open as at Park Theater as Gaga returns for her “Enigma” residency May 30. A job posting lists the name of the shop and lists openings for the new sales associate positions. The Haus of Gaga store is under construction in the space to the left of the entrance of Park Theater.

The listing by MGM Resorts International appears on Linkedin and Indeed job-posting sites, and is designed to draw candidates for full- and part-time positions. Applicants need to be 21 years old with at least six months of customer service experience, able to work in all facets of showroom sales and available on weekends and holidays.

Haus of Gaga is Lady Gaga’s style and fashion brand. The title indicates the store is not set up exclusively as a cosmetics-beauty outlet, as previously reported, but a wide range of Gaga-branded products. A set of large, glass display cases are visible in the construction space at the store’s entrance. Online photos that have leaked from behind the construction walls show what appears to be a “disco stick” wall-mounted lamp.

Apart from the action at Park MGM, Gaga also performed a private show Monday night at Mandalay Bay Events Center for the international Amway A60 Convention. She donned her “Enigma”-styled stage costumes, played piano and keytar (natch) and was backed by the dance troupe and band from her residency show.

Lady Gaga delivered an amazing private concert tonight at @MandalayBay pic.twitter.com/OqhF819PuX — George Kliavkoff (@Kliavkoff) May 21, 2019

Superstars in the Gaga-Bruno Mars strata typically charge upwards of $5 million for a corporate gig.

“So, I heard it was your 60th anniversary, Amway!” the 32-year-old superstar Gaga said from the stage. “Happy birthday! I’m half as old as you, so I feel really young!”

According to online posts from those in the venue, Gaga performed a full show, including hits “Bad Romance,” “Poker Face” and “Shallow.” MGM Resorts International president of entertainment and sports George Kliavkoff was on the scene, posting, “Lady Gaga delivered an amazing private concert tonight @MandalayBay.”

Gaga’s private show was the second superstar performance during the Amway convention. Celine Dion performed a set Thursday night at the top-level Skyfall Lounge at Delano Las Vegas. It was also Gaga’s second private show in four days, as she performed for Friday for Apple employees at the new Apple Park in Cuppertino, Calif.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.