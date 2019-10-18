Lady Gaga tumbles from stage in Las Vegas Strip return

“It takes two to tango,” Lady Gaga said after falling from the stage while dancing with a fan.

Lady Gaga performs during her "Enigma" residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on December 28, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)

Lady Gaga and a fan tumbled from the stage at Park Theater on Thursday night as the superstar resumed her “Enigma” residency.

The yet-identified man picked Gaga up as she wrapped her legs around his waist, his feet slipped and the two fell about three feet to the floor. A loud snap could be heard in a fans’ video of the moments, and what seems to be a broken chair was visible.

GAGA FALLING OFF STAGE WITH A FAN MOMENTS AGO… #ENIGMA pic.twitter.com/jD65GdpaQe — LG Updates (@LadyGagaVegas) October 18, 2019

Gaga then invited the fan back to the stage and seated him next to her at the piano. Twitter posts indicate she said for the crowd not to blame him for the incident, saying, “It takes two to tango.”

Gaga urged the fan who accidentally dropped her off stage not to blame himself as he was crying after the incident, she then proceeded to perform the next song with him asking for people on the internet to be kind and not bully him: "It takes two to tango". pic.twitter.com/lExFsr6Ccq — Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) October 18, 2019

The 33-year-old superstar did not appear seriously hurt. She has long battled the chronic-pain condition fibromyalgia, which was chronicled in her documentary, “Gaga: Five Foot Two.”

