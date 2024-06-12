Las Vegas mainstay Tom Jones making Strip return

In the shadow of the Sphere, an immersive box of dreams is coming

‘She’s going to be back on stage’: Kotb confident of Dion’s return

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2015 file photo, Tom Jones performs on stage during V Festival in Chelmsford, Essex, England. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)

Tom Jones arrives at Willie Nelson 90, celebrating the singer's 90th birthday, on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. (Photo by Allison Dinner/Invision/AP)

Tom Jones arrives at Willie Nelson 90, celebrating the singer's 90th birthday, on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. (Photo by Allison Dinner/Invision/AP)

A legendary showman who dates to the Strip’s golden era and been the subject of millions of panties-throwing fans, is coming back to Las Vegas.

Tom Jones is headlining two shows at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Sept. 27-28. Jones’ shows were confirmed Wednesday morning by AEG Presents, which books the venue. An announcement and ticket information are forthcoming next week.

These are Jones’ first shows in Las Vegas since he debuted at Encore Theater in October 2022. He turned 84 last week.

Jones has headlined Las Vegas since premiering at the Flamingo in 1967. He’s starred every year at the International Hotel/Las Vegas Hilton (where he became friends with Elvis Presley), and later MGM Grand’s Hollywood Theatre before it was renamed for David Copperfield. But he had not performed in Vegas for a dozen years prior to his 2022 appearance at Encore Theater.

Jones has sold more than 100 million records, topped by “It’s Not Unusual,” “Kiss,” “Delilah” and “What’s New Pussycat.” His latest album, “Surrounded by Time,” was issued in 2021.

The Welsh sensation was knighted by Her Majesty the Queen in 2006, received BRIT Awards for Best Male and Outstanding Contribution to Music, a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Hitmaker Award from the U.S. Songwriters Hall of Fame, GQ Man of the Year and the prestigious U.K. Music Industry Trust Award.

Jones has had both hips replaced (his left in in 2017 and his right in 2022), moving with a cane and sitting during his 2022 shows in Vegas. But he has been back on his feet in more recent shows and is still in fine voice.

A review from the Guardian from Jones’ show at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena allowed the superstar “was visibly not as nimble” as in years past “but that rich, full-bodied baritone is as stunning an instrument as ever.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.