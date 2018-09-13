Las Vegas Strip singer Daniel Emmet catapults to ‘AGT’ final

Daniel Emmet was vaulted into the finals by judge Howie Mandel, who made the call at the end of tonight’s episode.

Opera singer Daniel Emmet arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 13 Week 3 red carpet at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Daniel Emmet has survived an arduous series of performances — and one dismissal — to reach the finals of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

Emmet was vaulted into the finals by judge Howie Mandel, who made the call at the end of tonight’s episode. Mandel milked the final position by calling out, “The choice … I am making … is ….” and finally shouting, “Daniel Emmet!” while pointing to the 25-year-old pop/opera singer.

The crowd roared and Emmet spun around and pumped his fists, his eyes welling up.

*SINGS FROM THE ROOFTOPS* @DanielEmmet got saved by the judges and will be in the #AGTFinale!! #AGTResults pic.twitter.com/RRAM3lhBju — America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 13, 2018

The other four contestants to move to the Sept. 18-19 final round are electric violinist Brian King Joseph, singer Courtney Hadwin, singer Glennis Grace, and comic Vicki Barbolak.

Those survivors will join five acts chosen last week on Tuesday’s live finals performance show at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Season 13 chanpion will be named Wednesday night.

On Wednesday nigth, three competitors (Emmet, Grace and We Three) were entered into the Dunkin’ Save, which allows viewers to vote during the show to save an act. Grace won the viewer vote for the first save. The judges chose Emmet with the second pick, with Mandel dramatically casting the deciding vote.

Emmet, co-star of “The Cocktail Cabaret” at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace, sang “Somewhere” from “West Side Story” in Tuesdays’ semifinal round.

Emmet is the rare contestant who has actually been sent home from the show. He sang “Caruso,” in Italian, on July 17 but was not deemed good enough to survive to the semifinals.

But after crush of protesting social media posts, Emmet was invited back as a wild card. He is now one performance from winning the entire contest.

