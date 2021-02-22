Latin star Maluma booked at Michelob Ultra Arena in September

Maluma has recorded with Madonna and Jennifer Lopez. His world tour stops on the Strip in September.

Colombian-born recording star Maluma is set to headline Michelob Ultra Arena on Sept. 21. (MGM Resorts International)

Maluma, left, and Madonna perform "Medellin" at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Maluma and Madonna perform "Medellin" at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Maluma is the first announced performer to crack open Michelob Ultra Arena. The Latin recording star’s “Papi Juancho 2021 Tour” is booked for 9 p.m. Sept. 4, with tickets onsale at 10 a.m. Friday.

MGM Resorts International just two weeks ago renamed the former Mandalay Bay Events Center in a partnership with Anheuser Busch.

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce my return to the concert stage,” Maluma, legal name of Juan Luis Londoño Arias, said Monday in a statement. “It’s what I have been dreaming about for months and we are going to celebrate together like never before. It’s going to be a celebration!”

The Colombian-born star is performing new music from “Papi Juancho,” issued in 2020; and “7DJ” from this past January.

Maluma also has collaborated with Madonna on her singles “Medellín” and “Bitch I’m Loca” from her album “Madame X.” The two performed “Medellín,” named for Maluma’s home town in Colombia, at the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in May 2019. His collaboration with Jennifer Lopez, “Pa’ Ti,” was released last year.

The U.S. tour launches in Sacramento, California, on Sept. 2 and continues on through Chicago on Oct. 24.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.