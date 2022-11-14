Leno’s burn injuries take him out of Aria appearance

Jay Leno commented after being forced from corporate show in Vegas, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am okay. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Jay Leno checks out the Eluminator electric crate motor during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA Show, at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The burn injuries suffered by Jay Leno were the reason for his canceled appearance at a financial conference at Aria.

Leno suffered serious burns to the left side of his face after a gasoline fire in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his car collection. Leno was hospitalized and unable to travel to The Financial Brand Forum 2022, held at Aria’s convention center.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno told Variety. “I am okay. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

Leno’s injuries are reportedly not deemed life-threatening. Neither his eyes nor ear were damaged. He had been admitted into a burn unit on Sunday. The incident occurred in the garage featured in his “Jay’s Leno’s Garage” CNBC series.

A total of 2,750 executives signed up for the conference, which centres on growth and marketing strategies in the banking industry.

TMZ originally reported the accident.

Event organizers informed attendees via email that they did not have information on Leno’s condition. People reported from that message, “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

Leno has for years been in rotation in the Aces of Comedy series at Mirage Theater, though he is not on the current schedule running through June.

A famous car enthusiast, Leno most recently appeared in Las Vegas over Halloween weekend. The 72-year-old comic and former host of “The Tonight Show” was grand marshal of the Tour d’Elegance car show, presented at Wynn Golf Course.

Leno was also a featured speaker at the Specialty Equipment Market Association, (SEMA) conference at the Las Vegas Convention Center in November 2021.

