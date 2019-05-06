Madonna bringing ‘Madame X’ tour to Las Vegas Strip

Maluma and Madonna perform "Medellin" at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Madonna is bringing her ‘Madame X” tour to the renovated Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Details? Those are to be announced. No performance dates or on-sale alerts for the Colosseum shows have been set. Madonna’s “Madame X” album is due June 14, and she plans to play select intimate-venue performances on her upcoming tour.

Concert promoter Live Nation is booking shows at the Colosseum, including Madonna’s, as the venue undergoes extensive renovation this summer.

The “Madame X” tour launches Sept. 12 at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York. She reportedly will play multiple nights of shows in each city. The Chicago Theatre, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, The Met in Philadelphia and at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theatre are all on the 2019 schedule.

Madonna performed the album’s first single, “Medellín,” with Maluma in a lavishly produced number at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night. The 60-year-old superstar is the best-selling female solo touring artist ever and has the highest-grossing concert tour ever by a female artist with her “Sticky & Sweet Tour” (2008-09) at $408 million.

On Saturday night, she accepted the Advocate for Change Award at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York. She ended her speech with a line from her new Madame X song “Extreme Oxidant”: “Life is a circle, death and loss brought me new life, brought me to life, brought me to love.”

‘Diamond Diana’

Also occupying the Strip-superstar residency strata, Diana Ross has announced her “Diamond Diana” residency is back at Encore Theater for six performances, Aug. 14-24. Tickets for all shows are start at $60.50 (not including fees) and are on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Wynn Las Vegas box office at 702-770-9966, or WynnLasVegas.com.

Tickets for Ross’ current series June 5-15 are also on sale.

“Diamond Diana” honors Ross’ lengthy and legendary career as a member of The Supremes and a solo artist. The 75-year-old legend made news over the weekend when she complained about an “over the top” screening by a TSA agent in New Orleans. She had just performed at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

