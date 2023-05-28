89°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Mark Wahlberg makes a scene bartending in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2023 - 11:19 am
 
Updated May 30, 2023 - 4:15 pm
Mark Wahlberg in his role as guest bartender at Circa Bar during a promotional event for his Fl ...
Mark Wahlberg in his role as guest bartender at Circa Bar during a promotional event for his Flecha Azul Tequila on Saturday, May 27, 2023 (Black Raven Films)
Mark Wahlberg in his role as guest bartender at Circa Bar during a promotional event for his Fl ...
Mark Wahlberg in his role as guest bartender at Circa Bar during a promotional event for his Flecha Azul Tequila on Saturday, May 27, 2023 (Black Raven Films)
Mark Wahlberg is shown on the red carpet before taking his role as guest bartender at Circa Bar ...
Mark Wahlberg is shown on the red carpet before taking his role as guest bartender at Circa Bar during a promotional event for his Flecha Azul Tequila on Saturday, May 27, 2023 (Black Raven Films)
Mark Wahlberg in his role as guest bartender at Circa Bar during a promotional event for his Fl ...
Mark Wahlberg in his role as guest bartender at Circa Bar during a promotional event for his Flecha Azul Tequila on Saturday, May 27, 2023 (Black Raven Films)

The tribute band Velvet Elvis rocked it from Main Street Stage. Mark Wahlberg rocked it behind the bar.

The tequila-brandishing actor and entrepreneur took to Fremont Street and Circa Bar on Saturday to pour free shots of his Flecha Azul Tequila. The unofficial turnout was “throngs,” as Wahlberg usually creates a kerfuffle in such events. Saturday certainly extended that trend.

Wahlberg joined Flecha Azul Tequila co-founders Abraham Ancer, a professional golfer; and Aron Marquez, an entrepreneur, in the company. Wahlberg frequently updates his entrepreneurial adventures on his Instagram page.

As for Velvet Elvis, made up of Jason Tanzer, Rockie Brown, Brandon Nix, Seth Trotter, Jon Wozniak and Carl Collison, the band was selected by Fremont Street Experience officials to play the show. Wahlberg approved, offered a toast and a thumb’s up.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Memorial Day traffic clogs I-15 south of Las Vegas
Memorial Day traffic clogs I-15 south of Las Vegas
2
Police: Teen raped impaired girl in her car while others filmed
Police: Teen raped impaired girl in her car while others filmed
3
Be prepared to empty your wallet for Stanley Cup Final tickets
Be prepared to empty your wallet for Stanley Cup Final tickets
4
‘Unprecedented snowpack’: Nevada flooding leads to state of emergency
‘Unprecedented snowpack’: Nevada flooding leads to state of emergency
5
$354K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$354K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Mark Wahlberg taking his shots to downtown Las Vegas
Mark Wahlberg taking his shots to downtown Las Vegas
Mark Wahlberg trumpets A’s move to Vegas at off-Strip event
Mark Wahlberg trumpets A’s move to Vegas at off-Strip event
Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec
Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec
Mark Wahlberg’s tequila-fest opens chic Strip restaurant
Mark Wahlberg’s tequila-fest opens chic Strip restaurant
NFR stars join Wayne Newton, other Vegas celebs for special shoot
NFR stars join Wayne Newton, other Vegas celebs for special shoot
‘Mr. Las Vegas’ Wayne Newton extends Flamingo production
‘Mr. Las Vegas’ Wayne Newton extends Flamingo production