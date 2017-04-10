Mel Brooks, Chris Rock coming to the Las Vegas Strip this summer

Comedians Chris Rock and Mel Brooks (Facebook and Associated Press)

The Strip is going to be a funny place this summer.

Mel Brooks and Chris Rock — separately — are visiting Las Vegas in June. Brooks, who has never performed a headlining show in town, appears 7:30 p.m. June 30 and July 1 at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Rock is booked at The Park Theater at for two shows June 10, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The Brooks show is now onsale at Wynn Las Vegas, with tickets starting at $75 (not including fees) with a limited number of meet-and-greet tickets offered. Rock’s tickets range from $55 to $195 (including fees) and are onsale 10 a.m. Friday at through The Park Theater.

In his Strip debut, titled, “An Evening With Mel Brooks,” Brooks will host a retelling of his career highlights through anecdotes and film clips, blended with his stand-up act. Brooks was a co-producer in the Las Vegas version of “The Producers” that ran at Paris Las Vegas from 2007-2008. “Blazing Saddles” and “Young Frankenstein” are among his many legendary films, and is career began with the groundbreaking TV comedy show, “Your Show of Shows,” which launched his famous character, “The 2,000-year-old Man.”

Rock, who has previously headlined at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace (most recently in August 2008), is listed No. 5 on Comedy Central’s “100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All-Time.” He has won four Emmy Awards, three Emmy Awards and has hosted four HBO comedy specials: “Bring The Pain,” “Bigger & Blacker,” “Kill The Messenger” and “Never Scared.” Rock has also twice hosted the Academy Awards telecast.

