MGM Grand top exec Scott Sibella departs company

We have this transmission during a characteristically busy week on the Las Vegas Strip: Scott Sibella has left his post as president and chief operating officer of MGM Grand.

Sibella, a Las Vegas native and graduate of UNLV’s William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, has reportedly taken a buyout from MGM Resorts International. He marked his last day Wednesday and was not on property today. A formal announcement from the company about Sibella’s departure is expected anytime.

A source familiar with the company’s terms with Sibella says the veteran exec has signed a non-compete agreement among Strip resorts for one year.

Sibella has been at MGM Grand, a consistent revenue generator (or moneymaker, for us commoners), since September 2010. He became nationally known in March 2011 for his stint on the CBS series “Undercover Boss,” taped at the MGM, when the resort president worked in disguise as a blackjack and roulette dealer, front-desk clerk and customer-service rep.

Sibella had previously served as president of the Mirage and has also been a top-level executive Treasure Island and, briefly, Tropicana on the Strip.

