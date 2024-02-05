48°F
Mr. Las Vegas says of Swift: ‘If it’s not broke, don’t fix it’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2024 - 8:21 am
 
Wayne Newton is shown at the Flamingo on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Instagram/Threads
Wayne Newton is shown at the Flamingo on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Instagram/Threads

Everyone seems to have an opinion of, or a thought about, Taylor Swift. That includes Mr. Las Vegas himself, as Swift’s expected arrival for the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas appears imminent.

During a backstage chat after his show at the Flamingo on Saturday, Wayne Newton spoke to Swift’s immense popularity and influence.

“She has become a big star, and there’s a reason for that,” said Newton, still donning his tux from that night’s sold-out performance. “She has worked hard at it, and I think she just has to stay true to her cause. She is truly beautiful and talented. Once you put all that together — and a person stays on that path — I believe she will be a big star for a long time.”

Newton has been an entertainer since age 4. He celebrates his 65th anniversary in Las Vegas this May. Does he have any advice for someone in her performance prime?

“She’s doing everything pretty much right,” Newton said. “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

Newton is in for a busy week of ambassadorship. He is due to be interviewed by Gayle King on “CBS This Morning” at The Venetian, on “The Dan Le Batard Show,” and a series of interviews on Radio Row for the LVCVA.

Newton said he’s still recovering from the Formula One race, when he was in similar civic demand. The Super Bowl once more puts the city on a global stage.

“This gives us a chance to show off the city, and there’s no question this is a heightened, different kind of event,” Newton said. “I think it’s going to be a learning experience for our city, for the people who run it, of the teams and for everyone visiting.”

Newton’s nickname, from Frank Sinatra, was “Chief.” But he has not said who he is backing. “I like winners, and they’re both winners.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

