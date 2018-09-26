Kats

‘Mr. Las Vegas’ Wayne Newton searching for his next venue

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2018 - 6:46 pm
 

Wayne Newton will celebrate his 60th anniversary of performing in Las Vegas in May.

He has some ground to cover before then.

Mr. Las Vegas is entertaining suitors for his next Vegas venue. He’ll vacate Windows Showroom at Bally’s, home to his “Up Close & Personal” multimedia storytelling production, by the end of the year.

Newton is playing the Dueling C’s (caution and class) as he addresses this process.

“At this moment, it would be improper for me to comment on my next home,” he said Tuesday. “Though I will remain at Bally’s through the end of this year, come Jan. 1, I will surely miss the great talents I have been working with the last three years at the Windows Showroom, both onstage and off.”

Newton’s show at Bally’s is caught in the strategic netting cast by Caesars Entertainment. The company is formally taking over management and ownership of Windows Showroom from Ken and Helene Walker. The Walkers originally booked the Newton production in April 2016 and also signed all of the acts currently in the venue.

Caesars Entertainment is seizing control of its own corner of the universe. This year, the company also took over Sin City Theater from “Crazy Girls” producer Norbert Aleman at Planet Hollywood Resort.

Caesars officials are mobilizing at Windows Showroom and will have full control of that venue by Monday. They are moving forward with the long-anticipated play to turn the second-floor venue into a magic haven, similar to the famous (especially among magicians) Magic Castle in Hollywood.

While herding small-venue magicians might not seem to fill any particular void in Las Vegas, the idea makes sense if you are trying to give Windows Showroom a singular personality. Hot-selling Frederic da Silva, star of “Paranormal” at Windows, could remain as the anchor of that room.

Such Caesars Entertainment performers as ex-Cirque magician Xavier Mortimer and Santiago Michel, with his Spanish-language magic/mentalist showcase, could also slot into the new Windows lineup. Both are leaving Sin City Theater at Planet Hollywood as Criss Angel moves into his renovated, eponymous showroom in December.

The room would not need a major renovation for any of those acts (though keep in mind that nobody has actually announced they are moving into the new Windows room).

The upcoming bugout of shows will leave a host of productions reviewing venue options, including family rock ’n’ roll act the Bronx Wanderers, 10 p.m. comic Carl LaBove, Solid Gold Soul and the Paris-infused cabaret show “Le Magique Fantastique.”

As Bronx Wanderers frontman and founder Vinny Adinolfi succinctly put it Monday night: “As of Dec. 1, we will be homeless!” But that act could conceivably play a few Caesars Entertainment venues (the company is teeming with small and midsize rooms). Of course, the Wanderers could also look outside the Caesars family, but the guys say they really want to stay in Vegas — and with Caesars.

As for the most famous figure in this equation, 76-year-old Newton and his late brother, Jerry, opened at the Fremont Hotel’s Carnival Room on May 16, 1959. That lounge was known for its rotating stage. Metaphorically, the movement will have stopped for Mr. Las Vegas by the time No. 60 rolls around.

KMA poker action

Veteran Las Vegas gaming exec Gary Kapral, chief executive officer of marketing company House Advantage, won the inaugural Keep Memory Alive Texas Hold ’em Charity Poker Tournament on Friday at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

Kapral won $10,000 by besting a stout field that included poker legend Doyle Brunson, ace player Barry Shulman, and “Bar Rescue” host Jon Taffer. Jack Binion, son of Vegas casino legend Benny Binion, was the event host. Proceeds went to Keep Memory Alive, the Ruvo Center’s philanthropic division.

Perrico’s jazz experience

On the topic of Caesars Entertainment performers … column fave David Perrico of Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace is hosting a straight-up jazz gig at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center at 8 p.m. Friday.

“Jazz & Strings” features the high-demand L.A. jazz bassist Sherry Luchette (a former college classmate of Perrico at Youngstown State) and an expanded, 20-piece string section. Lily Arce, Noybel Gorgoy and Fletch Walcott swap vocals.

Perrico is a terrific bandleader and trumpet player. He’s also a crazy-effective recruiter. He’s sold out 21 shows at Cabaret Jazz over the past four years and has also taken over The Barge for four hours on Fridays and Saturdays with his Pop 40 (at 8 p.m.) and Pop Strings (at 10 p.m.) ensembles. It’s a great groove, and no cover charge is enforced.

Cool hang alert

Rod Stewart fans, front and center! John Anthony, who performs a satisfying tribute to Stewart, plays the Italian American Club showroom at 8 p.m. Saturday. I’ve seen Anthony hop onstage at the Rush Lounge at the Golden Nugget (with Rock This Town, another great hang) and the IAC lounge.

Anthony has a handle on Stewart’s hits and can sing any rock ’n’ roll. General admission tix are $25 (a mere pittance), available at the IAC website. The post-show lounge hang with “The Last Lounge Singer,” Jerry Tiffe, is free.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like