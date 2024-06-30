104°F
Kats

Nearing close of ‘Jazz + Piano,’ Lady Gaga is not done in Vegas

Lady Gaga returns her "Jazz + Piano" show to Dolby Live at Park MGM on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 ...
Lady Gaga returns her "Jazz + Piano" show to Dolby Live at Park MGM on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2024 - 9:56 am
 

Lady Gaga’s performance at Dolby Live on Saturday was 99 percent jazz revival, one percent breaking-news update.

Gaga told the packed crowd that she plans to return to the Strip, as “Jazz + Piano” closes next Saturday. She hinted the musicians on stage would be involved in the next production, whatever it is.

“We only have four shows left,” the superstar said breaking from the show-closing “New York, New York” amid a rain of gold confetti. “We’ll be back. I can’t leave these guys. I love these guys too much.”

She doffed her top hat to the orchestra, “To all my shows.”

Gaga’s options include retaining any or all of those players, re-stating a pop production as “Enigma” has been parked since the pandemic, or both.

The superstar also dedicated “Bad Romance” to her beau, entrepreneur Michael Polansky, referring to him as “my best friend.” She then performed the hit from the piano, halting after the lyric, “I don’t want to be friends.”

“Wait, I just said I just said he is my best friend,” Gaga said, laughing, then continuing the song. The headliner introduced her parents, Cynthia and Joe Germanotta; and Tony Bennett’s widow, Susan Benedetto.

Before singing, “Fly Me to The Moon,” Gaga said she thought of Bennett during the number. “I wonder how he would have sung it,” she said. She sang a section a cappella, as a kind of tribute.

The audience, many of whom would not be at a jazz show if not for this one, cheered back. When “LG” and her team chart a new production in Las Vegas, this type of signature moment is a good place to start.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

