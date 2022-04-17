NFL adds ‘O,’ Blue Man Group — and watch for Wayne Newton

Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton, is playing a yet-to-be disclosed role in the NFL Draft event. Newton performs at Bugsy's Cabaret on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Flamingo, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The NFL is taking over Fountains of Bellagio for its upcoming draft festival. The league is also bringing on the aquatic show that plays inside the resort.

The cast of “O” is set to perform at Lake Bellagio prior to the start of the NFL Draft Red Carpet event on April 28. The carpet walk starts at 1:45 p.m. The “O” performance times are to be announced.

Cirque is also represented by Blue Man Group at 7 p.m. April 29 at the Draft Theater at Caesars Forum. That staging platform is being set up behind the High Roller at Linq Promenade. The performance time for “Mad Apple,” the new show moving into New York-New York on May 12, is 7 p.m. April 29 at the Draft Theater.

We also understand Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton, is playing a role in the NFL Draft event. Newton is in the neighborhood, at the Flamingo, not so far from Caesars Forum or the Bellagio.

I want it that way

The Backstreet Boys stopped short of announcing their return to Las Vegas for their delayed Christmas residency after finishing off their “DNA” tour. The series took off with a four-pack of shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, running this weekend and last. We expect them back, gauging from Friday’s spirited, spot-on performance and the crowd’s full-throated response.

About a month ago, Nick Carter said the decision would depend on how he and band mates Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell feel after performing in 58 cities from June 4-Sept. 14.

“The Christmas album is done, and the show and the album were supposed to go hand in hand,” Carter said as he deputed his live-minted first NFT art piece during the Afterparty NFT Art and Music Festival at Resorts World Las Vegas. ““It would be nice to do that show. (Laughs) We’ll see how tired we’re going to be by then. But hey, anything is possible. It would be a great experience. We’re entertainers, and we are ready to entertain.”

That was achieved at Friday’s show. The guys mocked middle age by strutting and sliding through such crowd favorites as “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” “As Long As You Love Me” and “Larger Than Life.”

The Colosseum took on a new style of staging and video design. Two video panels were set high above the stage, facing diagonally toward the balcony, where fans in the upper regions had a great view of the show’s visuals. The band also stood atop that platform and was raised above the stage, a slick (and ominous) effect.

The theater’s standing section encircled by a walkway leading from the stage out to the seated section. This is similar to how Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood allows performers to walk out toward its VIP booths.

Zappos had been known as Caesars Entertainment’s party venue, especially with Britney Spears’ and Pitbull’s early dance productions. But the Colosseum’s redesign shows it can host the party, too, bringing such dance spectacles as “DNA” into play. BSB could play either of the Caesars venues this winter, fill the place and groove it up for the holidays.

A double Dollar

Sand Dollar Lounge is tuning up, as it were, for its May 26 opening at the Plaza. This is the second Sand Dollar club in Vegas, we remind. The original nightspot on Polaris and Spring Mountain Road has become a Vegas institution since opening in 1976. The new club is just off the casino floor, a 5,000-square-foot build-out and significant commitment from CEO Jonathan Jossel and Plaza co-owners Nathan Grates and Anthony Jamison.

Cool Hang Alert

Ronnie Rose and Elisa Fiorillo co-star in “A Dynamic Tribute” to Nat King Cole and Barbra Streisand at 7 p.m. Saturday at Sun City MacDonald Ranch at 2020 W. Horizon Ridge in Henderson. Rose and Fiorillo have been knocking out audiences in Vegas for years, Fiorillo as a backing singer for six years with Prince’s New Power Generation band. Tickets are $25, call (702) 755-3799 to purchase.

