NFL announces first in-game DJ for Las Vegas Super Bowl

Tiësto is headlining several nightclubs and resorts on the Strip in ‘24. But there is just one Super Bowl, and the superstar DJ is playing that, too.

Tiesto performs during an opening ceremony for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Tiesto plays his set during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The NFL announced the 55-year-old nightclub mainstay is the first in-game DJ ever in a Super Bowl, for the Feb. 11 spectacle at Allegiant Stadium. Tiësto will perform a set during warm-ups, then remain and spin throughout the game.

Portions of the performance will be featured on the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast on CBS and live streamed on the artist’s social channels.

In a statement, the Dutch headliner said he was excited to be part of the in-game production. “And it’s even more incredible that it’s in my favorite place — Las Vegas. Thank you to the NFL for having me. I cannot wait to party with you all at the big game!”

In a unique residency schedule announced this month, Tiësto is playing five prominent clubs in four major Strip resorts this year. He’s booked at clubs in Tao Group Hospitality and Groot Hospitality at LIV Nightclub and LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, Tao Beach Dayclub at The Venetian, and Wet Republic at MGM Grand.

“Each year, we look to elevate the in-stadium experience for our fans, and with our first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, it seems only fitting to embrace the legacy of iconic DJs in this city by having Tiësto bring his signature style to our biggest event,” said Tim Tubito, director of event presentation and content at the NFL. “As one of the most influential DJ/producers who helped define the culture of Las Vegas and electronic music around the world, Tiësto is the perfect artist to help us create an unforgettable game-day experience for our fans, players and viewers everywhere.”

The pregame DJ set debuted at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. This is the fifth year of a DJ will perform during warm-ups. DJ Khaled performed in Miami, D-Nice in Tampa Bay, Zedd in Los Angeles and DJ Snake in last February’s Super Bowl in Phoenix.

