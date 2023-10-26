Nile Rodgers & Chic to rev up F1 at Voltaire

Nile Rodgers of Nile Rodgers & Chic performs on day two of the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Voltaire at The Venetian is being presented as a classically chic nightspot. This is especially true of its next announced headliner.

Nile Rodgers & Chic are set to headline the cocktail-entertainment venue during Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. Show times are 10 p.m. Nov. 15 and 11 p.m. Nov. 17, with tickets on sale now. Look for prices to start at $170 for GA, with a table ticket, with additional table tickets sold with a minimum-spend requirement (tickets on all activity at the venue is at VoltaireLV.com).

In a video message Thursday afternoon, Rodgers extolled the venue’s intimate 1,000 capacity and its Belle de Nuit after-party and show.

“Voltaire is a stunning venue, and we felt it would be the perfect fit to bring you a Chic experience you’ve never felt before,” Rodgers said (we went uppercase with “chic,” but it works both ways).

The Chic show joins Kylie Minogue’s performance at the similarly chic Amber Lounge, which takes over Voltaire on Nov. 18, which closes F1 party action on the Strip. Minogue and Christina Aguilera are the hotspot’s dedicated residency headliners.

If the Rodgers-Chic performances are a ticket-selling hit, do not rule out an extended run at Voltaire. The band most recently appeared on the bill in Duran Duran’s “Future Past” tour at T-Mobile Arena in August.

A trend-setting guitarist and studio producer, Rodgers co-founded the groundbreaking R&B-funk-disco band with the late bassist Bernard Edwards. Their 1970s, disco-era hits included “Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah),” “Everybody Dance”, “Le Freak,” “I Want Your Love,” “Good Times” and “My Forbidden Lover.”

The 71-year-old Rodgers is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame and has won a half-dozen Grammy Awards, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement/Special Merit Award.

