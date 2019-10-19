Olivia Newton-John, Chippendales in Las Vegas-style vow ceremony

Olivia Newton-John said she hadn’t sung for a year, but sang “Some Enchanted Evening” for Michael Caprio and Randy Slovacek.

Michael Caprio and Randy Slovacek are shown with Chippendales cast members Jon Howes and Chaz Vorrias the couple's vow renewal ceremony aboard High Roller at Linq Promenade on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Denise Truscello)

Michael Caprio and Randy Slovacek are shown with Olivia Newton-John at the couple's vow renewal ceremony aboard High Roller at Linq Promenade on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Denise Truscello)

Michael Caprio and Randy Slovacek are shown with members of Human Nature and Olivia Newton-John during the the couple's vow renewal ceremony aboard High Roller at Linq Promenade on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Denise Truscello)

Michael Caprio and Randy Slovacek are shown with Olivia Newton-John at the couple's vow renewal ceremony aboard High Roller at Linq Promenade on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Michael Caprio and Randy Slovacek are shown with Human Nature, from left, Toby Allen, Andrew Tierney, Mike Tierney and Phil Burton during the couple's vow renewal ceremony aboard High Roller at Linq Promenade on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Denise Truscello)

Michael Caprio and Randy Slovacek are shown with Olivia Newton-John and her husband, John Easterling, at the couple's vow renewal ceremony aboard High Roller at Linq Promenade on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Well, this couple has come full circle.

Las Vegas publicist Michael Caprio and Broadway-vet-turned-freelance journalist Randy Slovacek renewed their vows on the High Roller at Linq Promenade on Thursday afternoon. None other than pop legend Olivia Newton-John presided over this quintessential, only-in-Vegas event, in which the wedding singers were Human Nature, and the groomsmen were Chippendales Jon Howes and Chaz Vorrias. Yes, they went shirtless.

This was an easy wedding party to assemble, too. Caprio represents Newton-John, Human Nature, and Chippendales.

Newton-John said she hadn’t sung for a year, but performed “Some Enchanted Evening” for the couple, who met on Oct. 17, 1994 at Prince’s Paisley Park Studios in Minneapolis. Slovacek was in the “Hello Dolly” touring cast, and Caprio was VP of publicity for the record company that recorded the soundtrack album.

The couple were legally married Oct. 17, 2003 in Toronto. Five years later, same date, they were legally married in the Palm Springs, Calif., just before the passage of Proposition 8 banning same-sex marriage in that state, where today it is legal.

But on this long and winding road, Caprio and Slovacek (who writes The Randy Report blog) had never held a formal ceremony for friends and family in Las Vegas. They once more chose Oct. 17 as the date, marking the 25th anniversary of their relationship.

Human Nature’s Andrew and Mike Tierney, Phil Burton and Toby Allen performed a medley of Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” and the Motown classic “Earth Angel” from their show at the Venetian. Afterward, Newton-John and her husband, John Easterling, took in the Human Nature performance at Sands Showroom.

Smiles and good vibes were abundant, as it was obvious — to borrow an ONJ lyric — these two are hopelessly devoted, to each other.

