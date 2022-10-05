Onetime Sinatra protege to headline famed Vegas club

Marlene Ricci’s meeting with Frank Sinatra at the lounge at the Aladdin hotel-casino is the stuff of Vegas legend.

The song is “Luck Be a Lady,” and Marlene Ricci is one lucky lady.

Ricci has drafted a storybook career from a single break in 1975. Her meeting with Frank Sinatra at the lounge at the Aladdin hotel-casino is the stuff of Vegas legend.

Sinatra had heard about this amazing young singer. After repeated messages that he and his entourage would be rolling in, he finally followed through to catch Ricci’s set.

Afterward, the legendary Chairman of the Board invited her to his table. He was with his wife, Barbara; his famed right-hand man Jilly Rizzo; and such superstars of the day as Danny Thomas and Angie Dickenson.

“I got this call in my dressing room, just before I went on, and they said ‘The Old Man’ was coming in,” Ricci says during a lunch at Bahama Breeze in Las Vegas. “I said, ‘Yeah, right,’ and I hung up on them. This was like the fourth or fifth time it happened. But when I got out there, during the second song, I see this whole commotion in the right corner of the room. He had like 18 people with him.”

Sinatra simply said, “Sit down. I would like you to go on tour with me.” Stunned, Ricci said, “Wow, this was my audition! Yes!”

Ricci toured regularly with Sinatra for three years. She made it to network TV in 1978, cast as the lead in “Cinderella at The Palace” from Caesars Palace’s fabled Circus Maximus showroom. Sinatra had originally agreed to play the fairy godfather, but relented (mostly because of production delays) and the role went to Paul Anka.

Across its cast, the production featured a bevy of 1970s stars. Ann-Margret, Sammy Davis Jr., Tom Jones, Andy Williams, Merv Griffin, Jackie Gayle, Don Knotts, Elaine Joyce, Rip Taylor and Jimmie Walker were all in the show.

In the face of speculation Sinatra might have engineered her taking the lead role, Ricci says, “They had these auditions for hundreds of girls, and it came down to me and one other girl, and I won the role.” Ricci also happened to have charts for music to be used in the show, a huge benefit that saved thousands of dollars.

The show was aired again in 1979, and was the first network taping ever at the hotel. The event’s impact on Ricci’s career was multifold. It effectively halted her recording ambitions at the time (she was about to sign a deal with RCA). She instead became a sought-after live performer.

“After that, I started opening for Don Rickles, George Burns,” Ricci says. “They would really just pick up a phone say, ‘We’re gonna put Marlene on this show,’ and it would happen. It was like it was just so easy.”

Ricci also went on to open for the likes of Flip Wilson, the Village People, Alan King and Bob Hope. She held a residency at the Top of The Dunes and played Le Bistro Theater at the Riviera, and was cast in the Rockettes Vegas stage show, “The Great Radio City Spectacular” in the late-1990s through 2000. She has been a working entertainer throughout, touring the country and performing private and corporate gigs.

A Buffalo native, Ricci still lives in Vegas. Thursday is her debut at Italian American Club. A letter from Sinatra himself from 1960, applauding the opening, still hangs on a wall. A statue of Old Blue Eyes is in the back. He’ll be watching, once again.

“We’re just going in to do the show and tell some of my story,” Ricci says. “It’s been quite a ride. The highs have been very high.”

