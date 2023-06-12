Orleans’ four shows just the start of showroom plans

Orleans Showroom is presenting “Queens of Rock,” a Michael Jackson tribute and U2 production in June and July.

The Orleans Showroom might as well be called the Underutilized Theatre for Performing Arts. The venue is topnotch, great sightlines, comfortable, seating for 850, equipped to host headliners or production shows.

But there just hasn’t been much energy in the venue. This has been especially evident in the pandemic reopening. Occasional weekend runs by Engelbert Humperdinck, Air Supply and Jeffrey Osborne have cropped up, but little else in the headliner category, or in any ticketed category.

The showroom brings back some bounce this week three Las Vegas productions, all in limited engagements. Two are returning to the room after headlining in March, “MJ The Evolution” and Elyzabeth Diaga’s “Queens of Rock.” A new title, “Love U2 — A Tribute to U2,” is also moving in this month.

“MJ” and “Queens” open Monday night. The Jackson tribute runs through July 8, “Queens” through Friday night. “Love U2” runs June 20, 21 and 22. The shows are presented in an operating agreement between hotel owner Boyd Gaming and Dean Coleman’s SPR & Promotions.

That partnership is also delivering “Legends In Concert,” in its divas’ format, back to the stage in time to celebrate its 40th anniversary in Vegas from June 26 through July 8. The Stella Awards gospel-music pre-show is July 14, Air Supply is back Sept. 1-2, and Humperdinck in December.

Beyond those dates, the room is devoid of any shows entering 2024. Something’s up at this place.

“What I can tell you is, yes, we are working on some things for the showroom,” Boyd Gaming spokesman David Strow said Monday. “It’s a little premature to share them. Hopefully, we’ll have more information to share in the not too distant future.”

We’ll share that, aside from “MJ,” the extended plans won’t include the shows in Orleans’ June-July schedule. We’re feeling a large-scale production, a familiar title, is being developed for the Orleans.

Alongside that project, Coleman says he wants to run “MJ” in residency, four nights a week, in the showroom. He also plans to offer up “Queens” and “Love U2” to Aliante, Cannery, Sam’s Town and Suncoast.

“I want to try to do something unique, and put them on a rotation and work within the Boyd organization,” Coleman said Monday. “We want these shows to be able to sustain demand across Las Vegas. That’s the whole idea.”

In that idea, a ticket price for all shows that starts at $52.29. Locals might find that a bit steep, but the shows are high quality fully realized productions (with a live band, led by guitar great Christian Brady), staged a proper theater.

“Legends’ is the outlier in the Orleans-Boyd strategy. That show has been seeking a long-term Las Vegas venue since closing at Tropicana on New Year’s Eve. There is no path currently established for “Legends” to return to residency in Las Vegas (the idea to stage it at the Plaza fizzled last year).

But the show remains a top draw in its flagship residency cities of Branson; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Waikiki, Hawaii; and on Norwegian Cruise Lines.

Such productions as “MJ,” “Queens” and “Love U2” will help fill the void of tribute shows. “MJ The Evolution” is a deceptively impressive show with extensive choreography and costuming, with three impressionists covering the “evolution” of Jackson’s career.

Michael Firestone, usually “MJ’s” lead performer, is out this week after complications from gallbladder surgery. A veteran Jackson tribute artist out of Israel, Michael Mori, steps in.

Diaga’s “Queens” show has been a favorite production since the vocalist led a noble pandemic reopening for 50 entertainment-thirsty fans at since-razed Mosaic on the Strip in June 2021. The powerfully voiced Diaga, a native of Montreal, uncorks the hits of Heart, Pat Benatar, Blondie, Joan Jett, Annie Lennox, Alanis Morissette, the Cranberries, Evanescence and Lady Gaga.

In “MJ The Evolution,” the Jackson character, of course, performs a Moonwalk. Diaga performs a number on rollerskates. Those are important skills for the Orleans, where nimble footwork is a must.

