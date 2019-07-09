Oscar Goodman’s 80th birthday to be toasted in downtown Las Vegas

An 80-martini salute and street party is set for 6 p.m. July 18 at Main Street Stage at Fremont Street Experience.

We could joke that, for Oscar Goodman, an 80-martini salute is a good start.

But no, the former mayor of Las Vegas is being celebrated appropriately for his 80th birthday. An 80-martini salute and street party is set for 6 p.m. (doors at 5 p.m.) July 18 at Main Street Stage at Fremont Street Experience.

A total of 80 bartenders have been recruited through the United States Bartenders’ Guild Las Vegas Chapter, pouring Goodman’s famous gin brand of choice, Bombay Sapphire. Master Las Vegas showman Frankie Scinta hosts; tickets are a $20 donation to Keep Memory Alive, the nonprofit organization that supports the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health (go to www.keepmemoryalive.org/goodman80th for info). The event is for ages 21 and older.

Goodman’s actual birthday is July 26. On Monday, Goodman — the ex-mayor and iconic “mob attorney” — was not totally informed about the event, but was set for a meeting with organizer on Tuesday afternoon.

“I have no idea what’s going on,” Goodman said in a phone chat. “Everybody seems to know about it except the honoree.”

The party continues, post-toast, at Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza. A prix fix “What Oscar Eats” three-course dinner is offered for $80 per person from July 18-26, with a portion of the tab also going to KMA (call 702-386-7227 for reservations).

Live music is planned for the birthday event, with the requisite showgirl models in the mix and a “special surprise” to close the evening. Just don’t tell the honoree.

