Paint the Sphere: Venue again holds Las Vegas student challenge

Sphere Entertainment produced some renderings of what student art on the Sphere could look like July 4 with this drawing by Angela Diaz. (Courtesy Sphere Entertainment)

A drawing made by a Clark County student is displayed on the Sphere on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sphere Entertainment produced some renderings of what student art on the Sphere could look like July 4 with this drawing by Alonzo Hernandez. (Courtesy Sphere Entertainment)

James Dolan has referred to it as “the biggest refrigerator you’ve ever seen.” He was speaking of Sphere. The reference was to the days when kids would bring art home from school, then their parents would put the art on their fridge.

Students in Clark County have another chance to have their work splashed on Sphere’s Exosphere exterior. The Sphere XO Student Design Challenge returns on Earth Day, April 22, which is also the theme for this year’s contest.

More than 100,000 Clark County students are being invited to create art for the Exosphere. The challenge premiered on July 4. The project is a collaboration between Sphere, Clark County School District, and UNLV.

Dolan, who is Sphere Entertainment’s executive chairman and CEO, said in July, “When I was a child in art school, [I’d] go to art class and work on a project. You’d draw a picture, maybe you’d make something with clay, and you would bring it home. You’d show it to your parents, and of course they told you it was the most beautiful thing in the world.” The concept then, and now, is to show off that talent.

MSG Entertainment Executive Vice President Global Head of Government Affairs and Social Impact Rich Constable said in a statement, “We were so inspired by what last year’s winners created for the Exosphere, and look forward to another remarkable showcase, this time on Earth Day.”

CCSD Assistant Superintendent of Partnerships and Government Relations Bradley Keating said, “It was inspiring to see how last year’s contest engaged students across the district, and the donation from Sphere to the winning schools’ art programs continues to benefit art education in our classrooms.”

And from UNLV College of Fine Arts Dean Warren D. Bobb, “The Student Design Challenge gives our students hands-on experience at the cutting-edge of art and technology. This type of learning is invaluable in preparing for future careers in the arts.”

It is also another cool application of Exosphere technology. Winners are selected through public voting and a panel of judges. Winning CCSD high school and UNLV students will receive a $10,000 educational scholarship from Sphere.

Winning CCSD elementary and middle school students will earn a $10,000 donation from Sphere for their school’s art program to further art education in public schools, along with tickets for their entire school to attend The Sphere Experience.

UNLV’s strolling experience

On the topic of art, in a walk-around context …

UNLV College of Fine Arts presents its 7th Annual UNLV Art Walk, a free event celebrating the arts, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday. Vegas arts philanthropist Susan Houston is the presenting sponsor. UNLV College of Fine Arts Dean Nancy Uscher says this year’s theme, Viva Las Vegas “encompasses both an appreciation for our beautiful city, and a joyous recognition of the 60th anniversary of the iconic Ann-Margret and Elvis Presley film, part of which was filmed on the UNLV campus.”

The event is open to the public and features art exhibitions, live music and dance performances, film demonstrations, theatre events, and much more as you walk along the academic mall of the UNLV campus. The event also features food tastings from favorite local restaurants, a beer garden and wine tastings.

“We are living in the midst of a cultural renaissance in Las Vegas,” Uscher says. “There is a tremendous convergence of new opportunities, partnerships, institutions, and activities.” The dean is feeling it. Go to unlv.edu/finearts/art-walk for intel.

