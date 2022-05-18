Pearl Jam calls off first Las Vegas show in 16 years

Pearl Jam canceled Friday’s show at the MGM Grand Garden after bassist Jeff Ament tested positive for COVID.

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs during the 2021 Ohana Festival on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Frontman Eddie Vedder performs with Pearl Jam in the first of two sold-out concerts titled The Home Shows at Safeco Field, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (Genna Martin, seattlepi.com) (GENNA MARTIN/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Pearl Jam’s first concert in Las Vegas in 16 years has been canceled.

The band announced on social media Wednesday that its tour-ending show scheduled for Friday at the MGM Grand Garden has been pulled because bassist Jeff Ament tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning.

The band apologized in its post, saying refunds are offered at point of purchase. There is no plan to reschedule the show.

Pearl Jam most recently played Las Vegas in July 2006, also at the Grand Garden.

Ament’s illness also KO’d Pearl Jam’s Wednesday show in Sacramento, California. Over the past week, the band overcame drummer Matt Cameron’s COVID-forced absence by calling up drummers from the crowd. Former drummer Dave Krusen filled in during Pearl Jam’s show Monday in Fresno, California.

