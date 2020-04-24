QB Jay Cutler once rescued receiver from Las Vegas gambling tab

Former wideout Brandon Marshall remembers, “I’m literally in the Wynn hotel, and I call Jay. I’m like, ‘Jay, I’m in some trouble. I need $60,000.’”

It’s the story on which Las Vegas was built: A young athlete is comped a few suites, hits the tables, loses $140,000 and asks a star quarterback for a bailout.

Ex-NFL wideout Brandon Marshall recalled his ill-fated gambling run in the debut of his “I Am Athlete” podcast on Wednesday. Marshall, who played for seven teams in a 12-year career, reached back to his third year in the league with the Miami Dolphins. Jay Cutler, crucial to this story, was the Dolphins QB.

(And a note on the Vegas coincidences in these names: Jay Cutler is not the bodybuilding champion who has lived here; Brandon Marshall is not the Raiders linebacker who graduated from Cimarron-Memorial and played at UNR.)

“I lost all my money. I started at the Mirage. I was good with my $3,000-$4,000,” Marshall said. He soon learned the concept of a marker, and arranged a line of credit with the casino for $70,000. He lost that.

“I call my people. I’m like, ‘Yo, get me at the Wynn.’ Now, I’m chasing,” Marshall said. “So I go to the Wynn and lose another 70-something thousand dollars. I’m literally in the Wynn hotel, and I call Jay. I’m like, ‘Jay, I’m in some trouble. I need $60,000.’”

Marshall didn’t explain the $60,000 figure offsetting losses of $140,000. Probably some quick negotiations. But Cutler completed this pass.

“He’s like, ‘Aw, sheesh. B-Marsh!’ All right. This is what we’re gonna do, though. You’re gonna sign a paper. Some type of document. You owe me,’ ” Marshall said. “As soon as I landed, he had that $60,000 check. I paid the marker off. We went back into the season … The marker got me.”

