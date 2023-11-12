Raiders donate $1 million as Vegas charity honors an icon

The look on Linda Smith’s face was worth a million bucks. A lot more than that, actually.

The former Opportunity Village senior executive vice president was honored at the organization’s annual Camelot gala Thursday night at its Magical Forest at O.V.’s Oakey campus. By the end of the night, the complex had been renamed the Linda & Christopher Smith Campus.

The surprise renaming of the complex honors Smith and her late son, Christopher, who was born with Down syndrome and died in 2019 at age 48. Linda Smith left O.V. in 2016 after a stellar 38-year run as its top executive.

Penta Building Group was honored as the company that built the campus, with company president Joe Cannito accepting on behalf of his employees.

More than 400 supporters turned out for an event that was sold out for weeks. Founded in 1954, O.V. is one of Las Vegas’ enduring philanthropic organizations. Several big-dollar gifts highlighted the night. The Raiders and owner Mark Davis contributed $1 million; Billy and Susan Walters matched that donation; and $2 million combined from Tom and Leslie Thomas; and Steve and Karen Thomas.

O.V. President and CEO Bob Brown called Smith to the mic at the top of Thursday’s program. “I need somebody to help me with this announcement,” Brown said. “Linda Smith, you’re good at this. Come up here.”

After a video highlighting Smith’s career, blue drapes to show the campus’s new sign and name. Smith cried, “Somebody tonight said, ‘Congratulations.’ “I thought I was getting a watch or something.”

The annual event was at capacity, with money raised supporting O.V.’s mission of employing, empowering and serving people with disabilities. O.V. next launches its annual Magical Forest on Nov. 24, and hosts the Great Santa Run on Fremont Street on Dec. 2, with Jabbawockeez and Blue Man Group as grand marshals (opportunityvillage.org has all related intel).

The organization’s ongoing major initiative is funding its Northwest Residential and Community Campus project, to break ground in spring 2024. Next year is O.V.’s 70th annniversary. The facility is planned for the intersection of North Thom and Rome boulevards, off North Decatur Blvd. and I-215.

Ninety-four units of one- and two-bedroom apartments, along with four-bedroom homes, are planned for more than 100 O.V. residents. The organization has received a $10 million match from Engelstad Family Foundation, ending in mid-December, and needs $3 million for the match as it moves to its $30 million goal.

Every dollar counts. As Brown says, “It’s going to be close.”

