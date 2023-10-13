Raiders tap percussion icon Sheila E., rap icon T.I.

Rap star T.I. plays Sunday’s halftime show, keeping with the Raiders’ attention to hip-hop and rap artists this season.

Sheila E. appears with a set of drum sticks during a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Time for the national anthem to get some rhythm at Allegiant Stadium.

Famed vocalist/percussionist Sheila E. is performing the anthem before Sunday’s Raiders-Patriots game. The “Glamorous Life” and “Love Bizarre” hitmaker is said to be working out a customized version of the anthem on drums. We do not expect her to play her “Funky National Anthem: Message 2 America,” featured on her 2017 album “Iconic Message 4 America.”

The song mixes the traditional anthem with The JB’s 1973 funk anthem “Doin’ It To Death.” It won’t be played Sunday, but find it on YouTube. It rocks.

Rap star T.I. plays the halftime show, keeping with the Raiders’ attention to hip-hop and rap artists this season. T.I., legal name of Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., most recently played Vegas at the Lovers and Friends festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds in May.

