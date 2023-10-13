71°F
Kats

Raiders tap percussion icon Sheila E., rap icon T.I.

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2023 - 10:54 am
 
Sheila E. And The E-Train perform at City Winery on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Chicago. (Photo ...
Sheila E. And The E-Train perform at City Winery on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Sheila E. appears with a set of drum sticks during a ceremony honoring her with a star on the H ...
Sheila E. appears with a set of drum sticks during a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Time for the national anthem to get some rhythm at Allegiant Stadium.

Famed vocalist/percussionist Sheila E. is performing the anthem before Sunday’s Raiders-Patriots game. The “Glamorous Life” and “Love Bizarre” hitmaker is said to be working out a customized version of the anthem on drums. We do not expect her to play her “Funky National Anthem: Message 2 America,” featured on her 2017 album “Iconic Message 4 America.”

The song mixes the traditional anthem with The JB’s 1973 funk anthem “Doin’ It To Death.” It won’t be played Sunday, but find it on YouTube. It rocks.

Rap star T.I. plays the halftime show, keeping with the Raiders’ attention to hip-hop and rap artists this season. T.I., legal name of Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., most recently played Vegas at the Lovers and Friends festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds in May.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

