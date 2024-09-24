Rap star dumped by Las Vegas festival after anti-American chant

Seattle rapper Macklemore’s anti-American callout has apparently led to him being cut from Neon City Festival.

FILE - Macklemore performs at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

On Saturday, rap star Macklemore shouted “(Expletive) America!” at a pro-Palestine show in Seattle.

On Tuesday, he was cut from a first-ever festival in downtown Las Vegas.

Organizers for Neon City Festival have dropped the 41-year-old recording artist from its inaugural event, scheduled for Nov. 22-24 at several downtown venues and stages.

A statement from the event said “unforeseen circumstances” had prompted the decision. Officials responded to request for comment early Tuesday morning.

Neon City Festival was designed to generate business during the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Macklemore was among the five primary headliners for the event. No word on who, if anyone, would replace the ousted performer for this year’s festival.

The rapper was performing at the “Palestine Will Live Forever” festival in his hometown of Seattle on Saturday night. The performance was to benefit the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees.

Long a supporter of Palestinian causes, the singer-songwriter called out the U.S. for its policy in support of Israel in the war against militant group Hamas. His chant was in his performance of the song, “Hind’s Hall 2.”

In the final verse, Macklemore shouts the “(Expletive) America!” line. Social media posts from the performance show the crowd chanting along, touching off a heated response that — it seems — has cost the headliner a spot in the November festival.

