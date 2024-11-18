53°F
R&B legends returning to Las Vegas Strip for residency

New Edition is shown at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The iconic R&B band has added more dates to its residency. (Denise Truscello/AEG)
New Edition is shown at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The iconic R&B band has added more dates to its residency. (Denise Truscello/AEG)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2024 - 9:01 am
 
Updated November 18, 2024 - 9:16 am

The band that hit with “Mr. Telephone Man” is dialing up more dates on the Strip.

Resurgent R&B group New Edition is back for six shows at Encore Theater covering Feb. 12-22. The run includes a Valentine’s Day show (tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at Ticketmaster.com).

The group’s roster for the Strip run is Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill. The reunited New Edition has sold out 15 shows over two series at Encore Theater.

“Encore Theater is a prestigious room for concerts. The intimacy between artist and fans is amazing,” Bivins said in a statement. “Every ticket is priceless and New Edition has found a new Home.”

The group’s set list includes the above-mentioned “Mr. Telephone Man,” with its vintage rotary-phone prop; “Candy Girl,” “Can You Stand the Rain,” and such solo selections as “My Prerogative,” “Poison,” “My My My,” and “Sensitivity.”

AEG Presents Senior Vice President Bobby Reynolds, whose company is in an exclusive booking partnership with Wynn/Encore, said in a statement, “There’s no R&B group quite like New Edition. Their exclusive residency at Encore Theater has already left an indelible mark on the venue and on Las Vegas residencies as a whole.”

During an interview in October at his Los Angeles office, Brown addressed the group’s newfound momentum. “It’s wonderful. I’m working a lot, with my fellas, New Edition.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

