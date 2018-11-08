Kats

Remembering our Woman of the Year moment with Paula Abdul

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2018 - 5:44 pm
 
Updated November 7, 2018 - 5:56 pm

Ah, we remember the night in January 2007 when Paula Abdul was honored by Nevada Ballet Theatre as Woman of the Year at Wynn Las Vegas. Classical dance was overtaken by pop culture that evening as Abdul was riding the crest of “American Idol.”

The celebrated honoree spent the balance of the annual Black and White Ball being tailed by NBT officials, assorted guests and fans, and a film crew recording the Bravo reality show called “Hey Paula,” which ran for a month that summer. Also in the mix were crews representing “Insider,” “ET,” “Inside Edition,” “Access Hollywood” and “60 Minutes.”

As it turned out, “Hey Paula” was a befitting title for that entire experience. That’s what I kept calling to Abdul, trying to gain her attention for an interview. I later told NBT co-founder Nancy Houssels (who performed her own fancy footwork trying to keep pace with Abdul) that if there was ever a time I would be arrested for stalking, it would be then.

An expert dancer and choreographer (the most famous ex-Laker Girl ever), Abdul fondly recalls the evening, too.

“I remember so much was going on that night. It was such great honor to be honored by the Nevada Ballet Theatre, and all my ‘American Idol’ friends showed up,” Abdul, appearing Saturday night at Red Rock Ballroom, said in a phone interview this week. “It was a special, magical night. I am part of Las Vegas because of it.”

The “Idol” crew did roll in, with Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson arriving during the program in casual attire (Cowell in a gray, long-sleeved T-shirt and jeans). The dress code never reached the guys, who nonetheless added panache to the program.

The focus of recurring rumors of an extended engagement in town, Abdul is currently touring her dance-party show filled with her famous songs. “Straight Up,” the tour’s title, is one of them.

“This is, one-hundred percent, a fun show,” she says. “It’s got a lot of theatrics, multi-media, audience participation, your favorite hits, story-telling. It’s a really a different kind of show.”

Abdul is not a regular viewer of the series that became the very model for all contest-TV shows to follow.

“I saw one show, last year, but I’m traveling so much I don’t get a chance to watch it,” she says. “I’m a fan of shows that help launch new talent. But for me, it was a magical time, being part of something that really changed the trajectory of television.

“I’ll always have a warm place in my heart for it, but it’s a different show now, and a different time for me.”

D8 Sk8

You’ll really, um, fall for this holiday event …

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas opens its “Date Skate” night of ice skating and holiday movie classics at the Ice Rink at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 with “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.”

The series continues Mondays and Tuesdays through Jan. 1 with such famed films as “A Christmas Story,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “Home Alone.” Check the Cosmopolitan website for the full lineup. Admission is free, but you pay to rent the skates.

Our Phil of tradition

Las Vegas Philharmonic is bringing in a couple of Vegas favorites — one current, and one who has moved away — to its two “Classic Holiday” performances Dec. 1 at the Smith Center.

Ex- “Phantom — Las Vegas Spectacular” and “Million Dollar Quartet” cast member Kristen Hertzenberg and the aforementioned Cloer (we met him in the days of “Jersey Boys”) are joining the performances. Hertzenberg moved to Houston a few years ago, but returns occasionally to sing and smile and reconnect. In August, she joined her former “MDQ” cast mate Ben Hale at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz.

Along with singing yuletide classics, Cloer is also narrating “ ’Twas the Night Before Christmas” in both shows. The Las Vegas Master Singers are in the program. The shows are set for 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; tickets start at $30 and available at lvphil.org.

Cool Hang Alert

Column fave Lisa Marie Smith, late of “Pin Up” at Stratosphere and “Baz” at Palazzo Theater, celebrates the release of her self-titled EP Monday night at ESports Arena at Luxor. Doors are at 6:30 p.m., DJ Optic spins (which means, he’s in the DJ booth) until about 7:30 p.m., then Smith performs her new Fervor Records release with her band until about 8:15. The party runs until 10 p..m.; admission is free but VIP packages are available by e-mailing VIP@lisamariesmithlive.com.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip
A New Zip Line Is Opening On The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel lLas Vegas Review-Journal)
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip
You'll need a keen eye to find this secret bar on the Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"The Lion King" roars into Las Vegas
New music club 172 brings loud luxury to Las Vegas
New music venue at the Rio brings rock ’n’ roll and food together at intimate club. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fans fear for Zak Bagans’ safety in Las Vegas Halloween TV special
Fly Linq zip line time lapse
Fly Linq zip line timelapse
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Shaq opens Las Vegas restaurant, Big Chicken
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu
Robert Deniro And Chef Nobu Talk About The Success Of Nobu (Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center
Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for "Dracula" at The Smith Center (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recycled Art and Cute Dogs at Summerlin Festival Of Arts
Recycled Art, Cute Dogs Abound At Summerlin Festival Of Arts (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show
Bellagio Patisserie Creates Life-size Sculpture Of 20th Anniversary Of Cirque Du Soleil Show (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains
10 Most Iconic Moments At The Bellagio Fountains (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like