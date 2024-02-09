Report: Usher going to have a Super Bowl guest star

As reported by TMZ, Alicia Keys is Usher’s first confirmed halftime guest.

Alicia keys performs on Elton John's piano during a surprise performance at Kings Cross station on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in London. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Alicia Keys arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Alicia Keys performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturda,y June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

Usher has indeed dialed up duets for Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Alicia Keys is reportedly joining the two-time Strip residency headliner. TMZ posted sightings of Keys rehearsing at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday.

Officials with show producer Roc Nation have not independently verified Keys’ involvement, but the celeb site refers to this report as Usher’s first confirmed halftime guest.

The two are expected to revive their 2004 hit, “My Boo,” a favorite at Usher’s “My Way” productions at Dolby Live at Park MGM and, prior, the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Speculation beyond Keys for Usher’s guest roster has centered on such previous collaboration partners as Ludacris, Lil Jon, Pitbull and Young Jeezy.

