Rick Harrison still at the wheel for the ‘Pawn Stars’ 500

Rick Harrison still rhetorically asks, “Really, who wants to watch a TV show about four fat guys who work at a pawn shop?”

I do.

I binge-watch “Pawn Stars” to the point where I say, “That ain’t gonna happen,” right along with Harrison when a customer offers an item for sale or pawn at Gold & Silver Pawn of Las Vegas.

Millions of cable viewers are hooked on “Pawn Stars,” which stars Harrison and his son, Corey Harrison; his father, Richard Harrison; and family friend and confidant Austin “Chumlee” Russell. The show premiered in July 2009 and, on Jan. 22, passes a major milestone when the series notches its 500th episode.

Harrison just laughs when considering that benchmark, recalling such long-running series as “Gunsmoke” with 635 episodes and “Lassie” with 591.

“You think about being in that company and it is incredible,” Harrison says. “You look at ‘Lassie,’ and after a while you started to wonder how many times Lassie could save Timmy after he fell into a well. But people continue to watch the show, they binge-watch it, and we’re just continuing our great relationship with History.”

Harrison has always looked to expand the “Pawn Stars” empire, with the Pawn Plaza retail complex just south of Gold & Silver Pawn and his other business and personal interests. He has begun manufacturing collectible coins, securing a license to develop official Elvis Presley bullion silver medallions. The commemorative medallions are on sale beginning Monday — the 83rd anniversary of Presley’s birth — for $27.95 a pop. A gold version is selling for $59.95.

Harrison has plans to grow this side business, which, if fate works in his favor, would outlast the “Pawn Stars” series.

“I want to make coin collecting cool again,” Harrison says. It’s not a tall order for a guy who turned four chubby pawn-shop employees into a TV phenomenon.

Westgate signs

Westgate has markedly improved its marquee facing Paradise Road. The 28-story sign now features a massive light-emitting diode screen. At 15,000 square feet, it is larger than the display at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, which is typically the standard among video displays.

The flashy images help detract from the sign’s butter-yellow WESTGATE lettering. Those letters are recycled from the Westgate Resorts time-share property, which the company managed until it was taken over by Hilton Grand Vacations’ Elara Resorts.

And soon, we expect Barry Manilow’s image to be played across that video panel. Maybe even this week.

More from that hotel

Westgate Superbook chief Jay Kornegay is bolstering his famous list of Super Bowl proposition bets. Expect up to 20 new prop bets, an entire sheet, just on the game’s officiating (including how many challenges are issued). The Westgate also plans to again open International Theater for the Super Bowl — sorry, Big Game — viewing party.

Celine is out

Celine Dion canceled her performance Saturday night. She announced on her Twitter page that she was under doctor’s order to rest, and was expected to be back Tuesday night.

On New Year’s Eve from the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Celine was asked by CNN hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen whether she would be willing to perform a duet with newly announced The Park Theater headliner Lady Gaga.

Celine took the suggestion from Cohen via remote. She paused, straightened her shoulders and said, “Ooooh, don’t get me started now!” as the crowd cheered. “I would love that. I love her so much.”

There is no contractual reason why the two couldn’t sing a song together at either venue.

Cohen also asked whether Celine had any advice for Gaga (Celine is often asked this question of new Strip resident headliners).

“Do I have any advice for Lady Gaga? No,” she said. “First of all, this girl knows exactly what she’s doing. She knows what to do. I would never, ever, ever, in my whole life, tell some professional who is supertalented like she is, how to do things. I’m going to go see her show — when is she starting?”

The Gaga Era at The Park Theater begins in December.

