Robin Leach honored with VIP bar Robin’s Nest at ‘Atomic’ show

The Gazillionaire, left, is shown with Robin Leach at an "Absinthe" anniversary at Caesars Palace in 2015. (Spiegelworld)

Robin Leach was known to hang with the Gazillionaire of “Absinthe” fame. These gentlemen knew how to have a good time.

So it is fitting that Gaz is honoring the late celeb journalist in the incoming “Atomic Saloon Show,” in a way Leach surely would have appreciated: With a fancy VIP bar.

Robin’s Nest is the name, a new hangout at Atomic Saloon at The Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes. That is the renovated theater hosting “Atomic Saloon Show,” which joins “Absinthe” and “Opium” at the Cosmopolitan as Spiegelworld production shows on the Strip. The show has previewed to great response at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Word of Robin’s Nest arrived Tuesday through the Gazillionaire, the fictional producer of “Absinthe” who frequently conveys official Spiegelworld news. The character says he just returned from Burning Man festival in Black Rock Desert (a host of Spiegelworld reps and artists put on a show in a tent at the event, under the Falzone Family Circus brand).

Gaz e-mailed these plans, saying, “Just back from Burning Man, and the Gaz Silver Burner is gonna need two new jets it is so full o’ playa (stuff). But I managed to scrawl the name of my buddy Robin Leach in the Temple. Speaking of which, I have just funded an old scruff of mine, Boozy Skunkton, to open a new show called ‘Atomic.’ In return, her saloon will feature a ‘lifestyle of the rich and famous’ bar named Robin’s Nest. I’ll be there from this Sunday, throwing down a Krug or 10 in his honor. We miss ya, baby.”

For clarification, Boozy Skunkton is a lead character in “Atomic.” The Temple is the revered central installation at Burning Man.”Playa” is the dried-up land commonly found in a desert setting. Sunday is the day “Atomic” opens for previews. And “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous ” is the iconic syndicated TV show hosted by Leach, in which he promised, “Champagne wishes and caviar dreams!”

Cheers to all, and see you Sunday.

