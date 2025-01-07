Rock star returning to the Strip; will he be back at Las Vegas boutique?

Lenny Kravitz has announced his second set of dates at Dolby Live, scheduled for August.

Wassa Coulibaly, owner of Baobab Stage, at the theater, cafe and fashion boutique at Town Square on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Lenny Kravitz performs in his "Blue Electric Light" production at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Lenny Kravitz performs in his "Blue Electric Light" production at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Lenny Kravitz’s fans need not dread the rock superstar’s future in Las Vegas. The “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over” vet is booked at Dolby Live for five dates in August.

Kravitz plays Aug. 1, 2, 6, 8 and 10, the final scheduled dates in his “Blue Electric Light” tour. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Saturday at Ticketmaster.com.

Kravitz performed five sold-out shows at Dolby Live in October. The 60-year-old recording artist flew through “Fly Away,” Are You Gonna Go My Way,” “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over,” and “American Woman.”

A particularly interested Las Vegas entrepreneur is eager to have Kravitz back. Kravitz visited Wassa Coulibaly’s Baobab Stage theater, cafe and boutique at Town Square in his previous visit. He and his band picked up 14 pieces from the shop.

Kravitz’s side musicians wore some of those fashions on stage, though Kravitz himself reportedly did not.

But the front man has told Coulibaly he would back, at some point. “I will for sure hear from them,” Coulibaly said Tuesday morning. “He wants to ‘blow me up,’ is how he said it. I like hearing that.”

