Rocking couple makes return to Pearl at the Palms

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo were the first headliners to play the Pearl in its revival under San Manuel Band of Mission Indians ownership in September 2022.

Pat Benatar is shown at the reopening of Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Denise Truscello)

The ever-rocking married couple Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are coming back to Pearl at the Palms.

Dubbed “Funtastic 24,” Benatar and Giraldo are back Aug. 2. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Thursday Pacific time.

Benatar and Giraldo were the first headliners to play the Pearl in its revival under San Manuel Band of Mission Indians ownership in September 2022. The show is in the resort’s exclusive partnership with Live Nation Las Vegas.

The couple marked their 40th wedding anniversary in ’22. They have been continual artistic collaborators, through Benatar’s commercial heyday in the 1980s, when she issued such hits as “We Belong,” “Invincible,” “Love Is A Battlefield,” “Promises In The Dark,” “We Live For Love,” “Heartbreaker” and “Hell Is For Children.”

