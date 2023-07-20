Sammy Hagar planning Sammy’s Island in Las Vegas

Sammy Hagar says of new entertainment concept, “I need to find the right partner who is going to join me in my dream.”

Sammy Hagar performs at The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort)

Sammy Hagar is shown with guitarist Steve Heath at SOAK Pool at the Palms during a pop-up show with tribute band Three Lock Box on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Sammy Hagar is shown at Pearl at the Palms on Saturday, July 16, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sammy Hagar has a concern, and it isn’t just his inability to drive a certain speed limit.

The Red Rocker simply has a lot of friends. That’s great for populating a private jet. But it’s a problem when doing businesses in places like Las Vegas.

“I have so many dear friends in that town, I gotta be single. I can’t be married to anyone,” Hagar says. “I need to find the right partner who is going to join me in my dream.”

In short, the “No Mas Tequila” singer wants to bring Sammy’s Island to Las Vegas. What Hagar has in mind is as predictable as him chugging cans of Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktails onstage, which he did during Saturday’s sold-out show at Pearl at the Palms.

This would be the ex-Van Halen front man’s own annex for his legions of Redhead fans, and anyone else who wants to don the shades, get silly and rock out. This is not a spur-of-the-moment idea. Hagar will be pitching this idea, in detail, in VegasVille in the coming months.

In Hagar’s blossoming concept, Sammy’s Island is a party zone, replete with branded bars and a stage and (on my own cocktail napkin sketch) a deck leading to something akin to a beach.

Expanding further, the 75-year-old Hagar would love to develop a fully realized Cabo Wabo Resort. Think, Sammy Hagar’s Cabo Wabo Riviera Resort, for instance (using a classic, and latent, Vegas casino brand as an example).

This property would have to have a proper theater, as Hagar wants a place to unleash “I Can’t Drive 55,” “Top Of The World,” “Three Lock Box” and “There’s Only One Way To Rock.”

The multigenerational rocker would of course jam with members of The Circle, his backing band of Vic Johnson, Michael Anthony and Jason Bonham (who celebrated his 57th birthday Saturday night by sending the band into a rowdy cover of “Rock and Roll”).

We might also see pop-ins from Rick Springfield, Vince Neil, Richie Sambora or any of Hagar’s many dear friends in the rock community.

Hagar is not looking to reshape the resort-tourism industry. He just wants to shake it up a little.

“I would make gaming the smallest part of it. I don’t want to get in there and compete with the big boys,” Hagar says. “I just want my little piece of the pie and have my place for my fans to stay, eat, drink and just have a blast. Twenty-four-seven, poolside, a beach bar at the pool. Even if it’s a section of a casino, I’d love my own place, you know what I mean?”

Indeed. All of this is in mind for Vegas. It makes sense for Hagar to install some permanency here. The Red Rocker has performed his residency rock-party show at The Strat Theater, and loves headlining Pearl at the Palms.

Over the years, Hagar has played Downtown Las Vegas Events Center (including the show when Hurricane Odile pushed his annual birthday bash out of Cabo San Lucas), MGM Grand Garden, Hard Rock Hotel pool, and specialty appearances at halftime for the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, and at Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas.

(We will not go as far back as to mention his 2000 appearance at JuneFest at Sam Boyd Stadium, alongside Paul Rodgers, Pat Benatar, BTO and George Thorogood … Oh wait, we just did.)

Hagar has also developed Cabo Wabo Cantina overlooking the Strip at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. That club’s 15th anniversary is next year.

Hagar has also just opened his Cabo Wabo Beach Club at the 900-room Waterfront Beach Resort in Huntington Beach, Calif. He’s already hosted his High Tide Beach Party at the beach across the street from the party parcel.

Hagar wants to bring that flavor of energy to Las Vegas.

“The whole idea of of Las Vegas is, anything’s possible. They just built that friggin’ dome (a reference to The Sphere),” Hagar says. “That thing is so awesome. I’m freaking out about it.”

Hagar got a great view of that new Vegas landmark as he left town late Saturday.

“When we took off, like at midnight, we’re going down the runway and I’m looking out the windo and the (expletive) thing was the moon,” Hagar says. “Can you believe that? The moon landed in Vegas! I said to the pilots, ‘Don’t look at the moon! Keep your eyes on the runway!’ But when I see that, there are no limits. We can do anything.”

