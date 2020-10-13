Sebastian Maniscalco debuts Wynn Las Vegas event venue

Actor and stand-up Sebastian Maniscalco reached out to a VIP who could not make his invite-only performances at Wynn Las Vegas this weekend.

Sebastian Maniscalco reached out to a VIP who could not make his invite-only performances at Wynn Las Vegas this weekend. The star actor and stand-up cut a quick video clip for MGM Resorts International PR rep Ashley Farkas, who is fighting leukemia in Las Vegas. Farkas is a huge Maniscalco fan.

“Ashley, I am performing next year at the Encore. I know you work for MGM, but I’m sorry, Encore pays better,” Maniscalco said. “I want to invite you to the show. Come backstage, say hello, would love to meet you. I’ve been hearing so many great things about you. You have a great support system around you, some great friends out there who really care for you. I know you are going to beat this leukemia. It’s not even an issue. It’s a speed bump in life.”

Maniscalco ended with, “I just wanted to say hello, and cannot wait to give you a big hug next year at Encore, with no mask on.” Then he pulled a mask over his face and said, “Have a wonderful evening.”

On her Instagram post of the video, Farkas said, I AM COMPLETELY FLIPPING OUT RIGHT NOW.” She’s seen him twice at Wynn and, as she noted, even bought his T-shirt. Farkas thanked Wynn Las Vegas Director of Special Events Julie Power Blanner for setting it all up.

It was not the first celeb shoutout for Farkas. The members of Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum), Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson, Alex Tuch of the Vegas Golden Knights, Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys and Wayna Morris of Boyz II Men all have recorded clips for Farkas during her treatment.

Maniscalco, a recurring Vegas headliner, was in town for the first time this year. His shows, titled “Laughter Under the Stars,” were the first to be staged at the Event Lawn at the Wynn’s new outdoor Event Pavilion. This is the 40,00-square-foot outdoor venue that was opening just as COVID-19 hit.

Maniscalco’s performances were something of a weather balloon for the facility. There are no ticketed events booked at the space.

Nonetheless, the shows on beautiful Las Vegas nights were reportedly well-received (it helps that his act kills) for a masked and socially distant audience of 130-140. You could hear the ambient noise from the Strip, including sirens, but the hotel cannot control everything.

Wynn has been trumpeting its return of entertainment with the Maniscalco shows, though not open to the public, and its Lake of Dreams relaunch. Both experiences play well under pandemic directives, and Lake of Dreams has been a popular amenity since the hotel opened 15 years ago.

Maniscalco is planning to return to his recurring headlining appearances at Encore Theater in 2021. He’s a fan of the property. Check out his review of the COVID-19 protocols in the Wynn men’s room, where custom boxes have been installed over every other urinal and covers are over every other sink.

“Normally they throw a bag over the urinal and cinch it at the bottom and it looks like a body bag, but look at this,” he says on his quick walking tour. “It’s the little things that make me smile.”

