Several Strip productions veering from F1 race

Cirque du Soleil is moving such hit productions as “Mystere,” “O,” “Love” and “Michael Jackson One” to performing rare matinee shows during the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Cirque du Soleil)

A scene from the Cirque du Soleil-Beatles production "Love," marking the 53rd anniversary of the band's rooftop concert. The clip was recorded Jan. 21, 2022 atop the Mirage. (Cirque du Soleil)

Drag queens Kameron Michaels, Eureka O'Hara, Jaida Essence Hall, Derrick Berry and Trinity K. Bonet perform at RuPaul's Drag Race Live! at Flamingo Las Vegas on February 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for RuPaul's Drag Race Live!)

Petra Massey as Boozy Skunkton, a role she took over as "Atomic Saloon Show" opened at The Venetian in August 2019. (Erik Kabik/Spiegelworld)

Piff The Magic Dragon (left) and Donny Osmond are shown at Flamingo Showroom during the 15th birthday celebration for Mr. Piffles on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (Stabile Productions)

Many Strip production shows are steering clear or taking a pit stop altogether from Nov. 16-18. The race references are of course inspired to F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

With access to hotels and their venues restricted on those dates, production shows and headliners are adjusting to allow fans to see shows earlier than usual. Many shows are simply idling until the exhaust clears.

Cirque du Soleil shows especially are shifting schedules, moving such hit productions as “Mystere” at Treasure Island, “O” at Bellagio, “Love” at The Mirage and “Michael Jackson One” at Mandalay Bay to performing rare matinee shows. Spiegelworld is shifting some scheduling, and is also adding a show “Box Box,” a cabaret production at the bar outside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ OPM theater specifically for F1.

Following is a list, still being developed, of live-entertainment scheduling during the F1 events of Nov 16-18 (shows not listed have reported no changes):

Cirque du Soleil: “Mystere”: Scheduled dark Nov. 16. Matinee 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. Nov. 17-18. “Love”: 4:30 p.m. Nov. 16, 17. Dark Nov. 18. “Michael Jackson One:” 2:30 p.m. Nov. 16-18. “O”: Noon-2:30 p.m. Nov. 16-18. “Ka”: Dark Nov. 16-18, back 7 p.m. Nov. 19. “Mad Apple”: Scheduled Dark Nov. 16, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17-18. Blue Man Group: 1 and 4 p.m. Nov. 16-18.

Spiegelworld: “Atomic Saloon Show” at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian; “OPM” at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, dark Nov. 18.

Luxor: Carrot Top: Dark Nov. 12-19. “Fantasy”: 7 p.m. Nov. 16-18, 8 p.m. Nov. 19. “America’s Got Talent Superstars Live”: 7 p.m. Nov. 16-17, 6 p.m. Nov. 18.

MGM Grand: Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club dark Nov. 17-18. MGM Grand Garden dark Nov. 16-18.

Linq Promenade: Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club: Farrell Dillon dark Nov. 16-18.

The Strat: “Banachek’s Mind Games,” “Illuminate,” dark Nov. 16-18. “Rouge” 9 p.m. Nov. 16-18.

Flamingo: “Wayne Newton Up Close and Personal,” Piff the Magic Dragon, “Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live” dark Nov. 16-18.

Excalibur: Mac King, “Australian Bee Gees Show,” “Spice Wanna Be,” dark Nov. 16-18. “Thunder From Down Under” 9 p.m. Nov. 16-18. “Tournament of Kings” 4 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16, 4 p.m. Nov. 17, 4 p.m. Nov. 18.

Harrah’s: “X Country” dark Nov. 16-18. Harrah’s Showroom: Donny Osmond, “Hyprov” dark Nov. 16-18.

The Mirage: Shin Lim “Limitless” 4 p.m. Nov. 16-17, dark Nov. 18 (rescheduled Nov. 21).

Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort: Keith Urban 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16-17 (usually an 8:30 p.m. start).

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace: Rod Stewart, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16-17 (usually 7:30 p.m. start).

Theaters dark Nov. 16-18: Resorts World Theater, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Some Strip producers are going open-throttle, regardless. David Saxe of V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood says of his cluster of productions, “We are business as usual and hoping our customers can get to the theaters. We might have to parachute them in, but the show must go on.”

Done with the ‘Apple’

The terrific comic/magician/host of “Mad Apple” has announced he’s leaving the show. Harrison Greenbaum is leaving after logging 650 shows at New York-New York. Greenbaum posted on social, “I’m finally taking the next big step in my comedy and magic journey.”

The New York performer was the first comic to formally host a Cirque show on the Strip. He said he’s returning to the “actual” New York, and seeing everyone there and out on the road.

More to come from Greenbaum, whom I met about four years ago in a very late-night set at Comedy Cellar in New York. He is nails.

Cool Hang Alert

Switching modes of transportation, The Windjammers play Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station at 8 p.m. Friday. Jerry Lopez’s band is worth the trip. No cover, 21-over. Ask about the “half-hats,” as Lopez calls them.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.