Shaq goes big with headliners for ‘The Event’ charity show
Shaquille O’Neal always plays it big, and his next gala is serving extra-large star power with two EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) winners headlining his charity show, “The Event.”
O’Neal has signed two EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) winners for “The Event,” set for Oct. 7 at MGM Grand Garden. John Legend and Jennifer Hudson lead the all-star cast for the third-annual charity show benefiting The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation.
“We raised the bar last year, and the third Event promises to do the same,” O’Neal said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to our entertainers who are once again donating their time. I know they will create a night of incredible music and comedy in a true testament to the power of unity to make a difference in kids’ lives.”
Comic actor Joel McHale is host, joined by frequent Vegas headliner and “Everybody Loves Raymond” star Ray Romano; Anderson .Paak, in his DJ Pee Wee persona; and country-pop duo Dan + Shay on the bill. Grammy- and Emmy-award winner Adam Blackstone is back for his third run as music director.
Tickets to the public concert are available at AXS.com. Prices range from $50-$250. Additional details about the show and ticket or table options are at shaqfoundation.org.
“The Event” is the primary fundraiser for the O’Neal Foundation, which supports under-served youth through Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities In Schools. In just two shows, “The Event” has raised more than $6 million.
O’Neal splits his time living between Las Vegas and his original hometown of Atlanta. The 7-foot-1 inch ex-NBA superstar and current cable analyst has proven an enthusiastic host.
Last year, Shaq lumbered onstage with for an unbilled duet with Adam Levine of Maroon 5 on “This Love.” In 2021’s inaugural event, the four-time NBA champ joined pop star Kelly Clarkson for “Since You’ve Been Gone.” He called out, “That is my jam!” and it was also a slam dunk.
