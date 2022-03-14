Silk Sonic is back on the Strip, and so are the ’70s

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are shown in their Silk Sonic residency production at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The show is a rapid-paced return to the disco/R&B era of the 1970s. (John Esparza)

Silk Sonic has passed the “two and send” test.

How this works: While playing “An Evening With Silk Sonic,” somewhere during the second track, “Fly As Me,” you send a text to a friend with the message, “You need to download ‘Silk Sonic, now, and thank me later.”

I texted this during the song’s intro bass riff. You might wait for the chorus, “I deserve to be, with somebody as fly as MEEEE!”

Letting the funk fly at Dolby Live, Silk Sonic is the ’70s-tinged brainstorm of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. The Silk Sonic show returns Wednesday, runs through the weekend, and is scheduled on select dates through May 29.

I don’t know who is “Silk” and who might be “Sonic” in the Mars-.Paak tandem, or if those roles are supposed to be defined. No matter.

We do know that Mars is the international superstar who had floored it through a five-year residency at the venue dating to when it opened as Park Theater. .Paak is his percussion, hip-hop, rap and grooving partner. .Paak also is Mars’ former opening act on the “24K Magic” tour when the two became fast friends. .Paak has been hitting the Vegas scene with an open throttle, spotted at Delilah (twice) and at David Copperfield, Carrot Top, “Love,” and Shim Lim’s shows. .Paak is such a wildly entertaining personality. I don’t know who smiles more through this show, those dancing in the crowd or .Paak himself.

The Silk Sonic concept blew up in March 2021, with the out-of-nowhere hit, “Leave The Door Open.” Over the next several months, “Skate,” “Smokin’ Out The Window” and, in November, the full album had been issued. A fully realized production already was being conceived.

Mars certainly was due to shake up the scene in Vegas. He had been performing his solo show for so long it actually pre-dated his policy of locking up phones. Because of this ruling, which the headliner clearly relishes, Mars now has two versions of a song titled, “I Took Your Phones Away.” The first, from his former show, is a ballad. The second thumps along like the latest dance hit being debuted on “Soul Train.”

And that syndicated dance show from a bygone era is what a Silk Sonic performance brings to mind. “Soul Train” as a bullet train (but without the Afro-Sheen Hair Food commercials). Even while walking into the venue, before being stripped of cell-phone technology, you encounter a ’70s-era living room outside NoMad Library and Bar. There is a leather sofa with multicolored throw pillows and a solid-state, Zenith-style television on display. Where is the image of Don Cornelius in this concept? Find that.

The stage set, emblazoned with giant multicolored stars, streaks of neon and rainbows, is staggering. So is the choreography from Mars, .Paak and the four-man lineup that takes up the front of the show. The dance moves, which copy from the Spinners and Pips, are intricate, tight, and demonstrated throughout the night.

Mars, especially, can’t have had a lot of time to learn an entirely new dance show while still performing his residency production. But he has done it. This guy does nothing halfway. While we think of it, you know who can still perform these moves? Who lives and breathes them? Bubba Knight, an original Pip, Gladys Knight’s brother and a Las Vegas resident. I just saw him throw it down at The Nevada Room a month ago (and if you take this as a suggestion that Knight could join Silk Sonic onstage for at least one number, you are righteous).

The entire “Evening With Silk Sonic” album is played, including the Vegas-inspired, “777” (we hear Mars and .Paak are uncorking at the Grammy Awards show next month). One album is not enough material for a full show, of course, so we get a sampling of Mars originals. “Treasure,” “That’s What I Like,” and “Runaway Baby” are dusted off and shined up, like a pair of leather wingtips. So is .Paak’s own “Come Down.”

But really, it doesn’t matter if you know the nuances of the set list. The Silk Sonic show is like time travel to a period when it was fine to suit, up, show up and get your groove on. And to Mr. Mars, who sings of taking our phones away, we just call out, “Thanks!”

